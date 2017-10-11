DeBrincat scores first NHL goal as Blackhawks spoil Canadiens’ home opener

Alex DeBrincat scored his first NHL goal and set up one for Artem Anisimov as the Chicago Blackhawks spoiled the Montreal Canadiens' home opener with a 3-1 victory on Tuesday night.
Brandon Saad also scored for Chicago (3-0-1), which was coming off an overtime loss Monday night in Toronto.
Tomas Plekanec scored for Montreal (1-3-0), which has lost three in a row and scored only four goals in as many games. The Canadiens went 0 for 5 on the power play and are now 0 for 14 for the season.
Montreal outshot the Blackhawks 42-25.
The Canadiens had a 16-7 shot advantage in the opening period but Chicago emerged with a 2-1 lead.
Plekanec picked off a Ryan Hartman pass in the Blackhawks zone, wheeled and scored on a wrist shot inside the near post 1:15 into the game.
Patrick Sharp intercepted a Jordie Benn clearing attempt and fed DeBrincat for a one-timer that beat Carey Price at 17:53. Only 19 seconds later, Saad got this fifth goal of the season on a tap-in while finishing a three-man rush with Jonathan Toews and Richard Panik.
DeBrincat made the decisive pass in a tic-tac-toe play with Cody Franson that Anisimov finished with a tap-in on a power play 10:44 into the second frame.
The Blackhawks drafted the five-foot-seven 165-pound DeBrincat 39th overall in 2016. The 19-year-old was voted top player in the Ontario Hockey League last season when he scored 65 goals for the Erie Otters.
