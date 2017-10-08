Flames net six goals to defeat Jets after being shut out in season opener

After zero goals in their first game of the season, the Calgary Flames needed a big night on the scoresheet and T.J. Brodie helped them get it Saturday.

The defenceman's four-point night propelled the Flames to a 6-3 win over the Winnipeg Jets in Calgary's home-opener.

Brodie scored twice and assisted on both the go-ahead and insurance goals for the Flames, who trailed 3-1 after the opening period.

Story continues below advertisement

Johnny Gaudreau scored that go-ahead goal and assisted on three others for Calgary (1-1-0). Brodie and Gaudreau each tied career highs with four points in the game.

Calgary was shut out 3-0 by the Edmonton Oilers on Wednesday in the season-openers for both Alberta clubs.

The Flames recovered from a sluggish first period Saturday with a four-goal burst in the second.

"I think that was big for us to get some confidence and get some chemistry going as a group," Brodie said.

"It was a good step forward from the start of the game to the end of the game. We came together and started making some plays."

Micheal Ferland, Kris Versteeg and Mikael Backlund each scored once for the hosts. Goaltender Mike Smith earned his first win as a Calgary Flame, stopping 25-of-28 shots.

Brandon Tanev scored shorthanded and Mark Scheifele and Patrik Laine also countered for the Jets (0-2-0) with Mathieu Perreault picking up a pair of assists.

Story continues below advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

Steve Mason, who was pulled after giving up five goals in a 7-2 loss to the Toronto Maple Leafs on Wednesday, turned away 39-of-41 shots in the loss.

"We had a difficult time moving the puck," Jets head coach Paul Maurice said. "I think they got a little faster.

"They closed some time and space on us and we had a difficult time making the adjustment that you've got to go hard and fast in this league and they won't slow down for you."

"We got a little bit slow, real slow, slow with the puck and ended up having to play in area we're not real good at right now."

The Flames scored twice on six power-play chances, while Winnipeg went 1 for 3.

Jaromir Jagr, who signed a one-year contract with the Flames last Sunday and joined the team three days later, was not in the lineup because he wanted more time to recover his game legs.

Story continues below advertisement

Second only to Wayne Gretzky in all-time NHL scoring, Jagr can surpass Gordie Howe for the most games played in a career (1,767) if the right-winger appears in 57 this season.

But Flames fans will have to wait for the much anticipated debut of No. 68 in a flaming 'C'.

Calgary heads to California for games against Anaheim on Monday and Los Angeles on Wednesday before returning to host the Ottawa Senators on Friday.

While the Flames were on a power play the last minute 50 seconds of the game, Brodie skated to the Flames bench thinking he'd played his final shift only to be sent out again to get a chance at a hat trick.

With Scotiabank Saddledome chanting his name and his teammates feeding him the puck, the 27-year-old from Chatham, Ont., had the green light to shoot at will.

"Definitely a first for me," Brodie said. "I think Johnny's pretty used to it, but for me it was new."

The Jets continue their three-game road swing against the Oilers on Monday and the Vancouver Canucks on Thursday.