Calgary Flames sign defenceman Brett Kulak to one-year deal

The Calgary Flames have signed defenceman Brett Kulak to a one year, two-way contract worth $650,000.

The Edmonton native split last season between the Calgary Flames and the American Hockey League's Stockton Heat.

He had three assists and 12 penalty minutes in 21 regular-season NHL games and added two goals and eight assists in 22 games with Stockton.

Kulak led all Heat defencemen in playoff scoring with four assists in five games.