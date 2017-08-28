 Skip to main content

Calgary Flames sign defenceman Brett Kulak to one-year deal

Jets forward Lee Stempniak battles Flames defenceman Brett Kulak for the puck during a game in 2015.

Bruce Fedyck/USA Today Sports

CALGARY
The Canadian Press

The Calgary Flames have signed defenceman Brett Kulak to a one year, two-way contract worth $650,000.

The Edmonton native split last season between the Calgary Flames and the American Hockey League's Stockton Heat.

He had three assists and 12 penalty minutes in 21 regular-season NHL games and added two goals and eight assists in 22 games with Stockton.

Kulak led all Heat defencemen in playoff scoring with four assists in five games.

