Golden Knights snap three-game losing streak with 5-4 win over Ottawa Senators

Maxime Lagace made 24 saves to pick up his first career NHL victory Saturday afternoon as the Vegas Golden Knights defeated the Ottawa Senators 5-4.
Erik Haula scored twice an added an assist for the Golden Knights (9-4-0), while Alex Tuch, William Karlsson and Jonathan Marchessault also scored. Marchessault added two assists as Vegas snapped its three-game losing streak.
Mark Stone, Alex Burrows, Ryan Dzingel and Erik Karlsson scored for Ottawa (6-3-5), while Craig Anderson stopped 29 shots.
This was the Senators' final home game before heading out Monday for a week-long trip overseas to Sweden where they will play two games against the Colorado Avalanche.
Leading 3-2 to start the third, the Golden Knights created some breathing room as William Karlsson scored a wraparound goal and Haula scored on the power play to make it 5-2 by the six-minute mark.
Dzingel's fifth of the season for Ottawa made if 5-3. Erik Karlsson scored his first of the season in the final minute of play to make it 5-4, but Ottawa was unable to complete the comeback.
Trailing 1-0 the Senators tied the game 1-1 in the opening seconds of the second as Stone re-directed a Mike Hoffman shot for his team-leading ninth goal of the season.
Vegas regained the lead as Haula took advantage of a juicy rebound, but Ottawa tied things back up at the seven-minute mark as Burrows, with his 400th career point, beat Lagace from in close.
Penalties killed the Senators as the Golden Knights made it 3-2 late in the second with the second of three power-play goals of the game.
Vegas led 1-0 after the first scoring on the power play as Tuch did a great job digging the puck out of the corner, snuck behind Fredrik Claesson before scoring shortside.
The Globe invites you to share your views. Please stay on topic and be respectful to everyone. For more information on our commenting policies and how our community-based moderation works, please read our Community Guidelines and our Terms and Conditions.
We’ve made some technical updates to our commenting software. If you are experiencing any issues posting comments, simply log out and log back in.
Discussion loading… ✨