Jets sign coach Paul Maurice, GM Kevin Cheveldayoff to contract extensions

Winnipeg Jets coach Paul Maurice has been with the club since January 2014, posting a 136-112-33 record.

WINNIPEG
The Canadian Press

The Winnipeg Jets have signed head coach Paul Maurice and general manager Kevin Cheveldayoff to multiyear contract extensions.

Maurice was entering the last year of his contract.

The 50-year-old has been with the club since January 2014, posting a 136-112-33 record.

Cheveldayoff has been guiding the Jets almost from the very start of the club's return to Winnipeg. He was hired on June 8, 2011, eight days after the franchise relocated from Atlanta.

The Jets have been to the post-season only once since then. They were swept in the first round of the 2015 playoffs by Anaheim.

