Ken Dryden’s hard line on head injuries: Read excerpts from his new book, Game Change

ON STEVE MONTADOR

'He is symptom-free and doing well. He is therefore clear to return to play'

In this excerpt, Dryden delves into the medical notes of three doctors who examined Steve Montador, who died in 2015 at age 35 after a lifetime on the ice. He also explores the personal journal of Montador himself, to tell the story of his final season.

Canadian defenceman Steve Montador, shown when he was playing for the Chicago Blackhawks. BRUCE BENNETT/GETTY IMAGES

Then the concussions came.

On Jan. 8, 2012, the Blackhawks played Detroit. When the game was over, Steve went to see Dr. Michael Terry, one of the Blackhawks' physicians. He had been hit in the face with a punch, he told Terry, and as Terry later recorded in his notes, had "a brief period where his consciousness was altered," where he "felt like he was a little hypoglycemic" and "a little bit hazy."

Terry put him through some tests and wrote: "[H]e was able to perform serial 7s. Three word recall was intact. His modification of SCAT [Standardization Concussion Assessment Tool] was otherwise normal although he was unable to do 3 number reverse recall and 4 number reverse recall without prompting. Otherwise normal neuro exam. Cranial nerves 2 through 12 are intact. His balance is normal. His affect was normal."

In his notes, Terry concluded: "A/P [Assessment and Plan]: concussion. We are going to put him through our protocol for return to play." On Steve's Fitness to Play Determination Form, which he signed, Terry wrote: "Disabled."

Two days later, Jan. 10, before the Blackhawks game against Columbus, Steve was given a neuropsychological examination by Dr. Elizabeth Pieroth under the NHL Concussion Program. Steve described his injury and symptoms to Pieroth, as he had done with Terry.

Pieroth later wrote in her report that: "The player was a poor historian regarding his concussive history. He stated his most recent concussion occurred February 2011 but he could not recall how he was injured. He denied loss of consciousness or retrograde/anterograde amnesia and experienced only headache and neck pain. Steve believes he missed 2–3 games and thinks this was due to neck pain."

Further, Pieroth reported, "In 2009 he was hit in a practice and missed 2 games but wasn't sure if he had actually suffered a concussion at that time. The player also reported that in September 2000 he received a blow to the head and was out of play for one week but does not recall what symptoms he experienced or how long [they] lasted." Pieroth checked Steve's recollections against those he had reported on his earlier NHL tests and found them "not entirely consistent." In addition, "Steve cannot state if these were all concussive injuries. He denied any other head injuries or significant medical history."

Pieroth went on, describing his present symptoms after the hit two days before. "Currently Steve did report trouble falling asleep and irritability but stated this was secondary to personal issues and not related to his concussions. He has also completed the Blackhawks' exertional protocol without eliciting any symptoms. Therefore he can be cleared to play in this evening's game with the team physician's approval."

Pieroth concluded her report: "Steve was also provided with education on concussive injuries and we discussed the current signs of multiple concussions. I explained to him that it is difficult to determine if he has demonstrated increased recovery time or increased vulnerability to concussive injuries given his poor recollection of his past injuries. However, given his report, the player does seem that he has recovered along expected lines from his previous concussions. Steve stated that he understood my concerns but is comfortable with assuming the risk associated with continued play at the professional level."

Steve's Fitness to Play Determination Form, again signed by Dr. Terry, reads: "Not disabled."

Steve played that night against Columbus.

Almost a month later, on Feb. 8, Adam Jahns of the Chicago Sun-Times reported that Steve had left the game the night before against Colorado in the second period, "and didn't return because of an upper-body injury. He underwent X-rays for his injury before the Hawks left the Pepsi Center. His injury isn't thought to be serious. 'He's doing OK today,' [Blackhawks coach Joel] Quenneville said. 'We'll see how he is [tomorrow].'"

The next day, Steve was put on the injured reserve list.

Nearly three weeks later, having seen Dr. Terry again and still feeling symptoms, Steve decided to seek another opinion. He went to see Dr. Jeffrey Kutcher at the Michigan NeuroSport Clinic at the University of Michigan hospital in Ann Arbor.

Kutcher, in his report, filled in some of the details between Steve's initial injury on Jan. 8, his examinations by Terry and Pieroth, and his injury against Colorado on Feb. 7. Kutcher noted that after his Jan. 8 injury, Steve played the next four games "without any symptoms or difficulties."

Then, he wrote: "On January 18th, he was struck in the head by an opponent's shoulder which caused a more significant constellation of symptoms. For the next 2 weeks, he felt forgetful, emotional, and 'out of it.' He was beginning to sleep poorly. He was having mild diffuse generalized head pain. Despite this, he continued to participate in hockey."

On Feb. 3, Steve was in a game when he was hit from behind causing a whiplash-type of movement. This resulted in perhaps a short duration of loss of consciousness. He continued to play, however; and on Feb. 7, while playing a game at Colorado, he was involved in a more subtle hit, but one that caused an immediate flash of a green fence in his vision. He played the rest of the period, but then removed himself from participation.

A "green fence" is one of a variety of visual images, which appear in different colours, that concussed people recall seeing at the time of impact.

Steve had been injured first on Jan. 8, then again 10 days later on Jan. 18, then two weeks after that on Feb. 3, then four days later, on Feb. 7. His meeting with Kutcher occurred 20 days after his last injury in Colorado. Kutcher described his symptoms that day:

"Currently he is continuing to experience focal pounding headaches that last anywhere from 5 min. to 2 hours. They occur sporadically, but also with minimal exertion. Symptoms at baseline have improved otherwise, but he still describes having problems with sleep, mood, and appetite. As he has improved, he has attempted to return to physical activity with two trials on a stationary bike. One was on February 23rd for 10 min. and when his heart rate got to approximately 120 he had a significant increase in head pain. He again tried this on the 24th with essentially the same results."

Kutcher also gave Steve a general examination, and described what he found as "unremarkable." He put him through additional tests while he was at rest, then after, 22 minutes of exertion on a stationary bike. The next day he gave him the same bike test, then some agility drills in the gym followed by drills on the ice. "He did very well tolerating exertional levels much higher than previously noted," and "without any significant increase in symptoms," Kutcher wrote.

He concluded: "I was encouraged today by his performance and the rather subtle symptoms that he expressed." Kutcher added a note of caution: "At this point, while I'm encouraged, I would like to be very careful moving forward," and he suggested "we progress along a very careful rehabilitation program that stresses both increased exertional levels as well as agility, movement, visuospatial tasks, and the cognitive aspects of playing hockey."

Kutcher added: "[W]e discussed the possibility of medications to help. He would like to forgo any medications at this time, but we will continue to monitor his symptoms and he may reconsider this in the future."

Steve returned to Chicago. On Feb. 29, he was examined by Dr. Terry. The doctor's dictation note was less encouraging: "[Steve] still is feeling foggy. He has not noticed a good deal of change but he has been exercising a bit. He says that he stops when he is symptomatic." Nine days later, Steve saw Terry again. The doctor's dictation note reads: "[Steve] says that he has been feeling better. Will have an occasional feeling of vertigo or dizziness. An occasional headache. He said that they are both very rare. Overall he said he otherwise feels essentially normal with no focal symptoms."

After Steve's initial injury on Jan. 8, his journal entries became more sketchy and sporadic. On March 14, he wrote:

1. Gratitude – health

2. Gratitude – game

Remaining Empowered

Concussion – stop the noise

Later the same day, he asked:

What is this teaching me about being a competitor?

keeping things simple

how to handle reality

accepting fallibilities …

overcoming adversity

More often, he began a thought in his journal and didn't complete it. He wrote of his gratitude for the chance to play with "this unique club": "I'm good, it's fun, there's tough patches but that's OK. [My] capacity for survival is phenomenal. Pat self on back, it's OK. I bring a lot to the team. I know my being there boosts that environment."

A week later, on March 21, Steve saw Dr. Terry again and told him he was feeling better. Terry noticed no symptoms, and noted that Steve's modified Standardized Concussion Assessment Tool (SCAT) was "normal." Steve's Fitness to Play Determination Form, signed by Terry, read: "Not disabled." Four days later, on his dictation note, Terry affirms Steve's status: "He has been treated for a concussion. He presents today with no symptoms. He completed his exercise protocol and impact testing and passed both. He is symptom-free and doing well. He is therefore clear to return to play."

On March 27, 2012, 35 games after his initial injury, 23 games after his fourth injury against Colorado, Steve dressed against New Jersey. He played four minutes and 20 seconds. In the third period, playing on the wing, he crashed the Devils' net and got an "inadvertent elbow" to the head from defenceman Mark Fayne.

The next day, Steve's Fitness to Play Determination Form, signed by Dr. Terry, read: "Disabled."

Steve never played in the NHL again.

Dec. 7, 2005: Steve Montador, right, then of the Florida Panthers, fights with Bill Guerin of the Dallas Stars. MATT SLOCUM/ASSOCIATED PRESS

It never seemed it would happen this way. Steve's return to play was always a matter of time – time to allow things to settle, time to let the brain heal. A different doctor, a new treatment, a different understanding and approach to concussions, and to paraphrase what Steve had written in his journal, "Something's gonna happen to magically make me better."

He had always gotten better before. Athletes get better. You feel, you deal, it passes, you get on with it. That's how it had been with his back, his knee, his neck. That's how it had been with his head. Headaches, dizziness, fatigue, sensitivity to light – symptoms that felt like they were going to last forever always went away. No scars left behind, nothing he could see in the mirror, nothing anyone else could see even on MRIs, no indications that anything had happened.

It was only when he was asked by doctors about his medical history that he even remembered all those other hits to his head, that they might have been something. The time in minor peewee, that other time in junior. Those times in Calgary when he was trying to make the team, when he did a face plant on the ice and cut up his nose and cheek, when he got knocked silly by an elbow, when he got sucker-punched in a bar. The time in Florida when he ran into an opponent's helmet with his face and broke his nose again. Then, in Buffalo, another elbow, a stick, more cuts, another break to his nose.

In every instance the injury he thought he received was a break or a cut, not dizziness or headaches. It was the same earlier in the season when he slid into the boards with his face and fractured his zygomatic arch and temporarily lost his hearing. He'd had a brief loss of consciousness; but isn't that just what happens when you break your cheekbone? If he had a banged-up shoulder and a headache, which injury was he going to focus on? Players get hurt game by game; all his big head-hits, until that season, had happened months and years apart. He'd gotten better in between. He was always fine. He had a game to play.

Athletes have their own kind of relationship with pain. They play because they are so absorbed in playing that they don't notice injuries when they happen. The soldier who is shot keeps on going because the imperative to go on is so much more important than the imperative to fall. The explanation for such a miraculous act is purpose more than courage.

So players play. And players expect other players to play. Someone goes down in a hockey game and is helped off the ice. "He'll be back," the announcer says. "He's a hockey player."

Excerpted from Game Change: The Life and Death of Steve Montador, and the Future of Hockey. Copyright © 2017 Ken Dryden. Published by Signal, an imprint of McClelland & Stewart, a division of Penguin Random House Canada Limited. Reproduced by arrangement with the Publisher. All rights reserved.

