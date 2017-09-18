Joffrey Lupul accuses Maple Leafs of injury cheating

Joffrey Lupul on Sunday accused the Toronto Maple Leafs on social media of cheating with the NHL's long-term injury list, but quickly deleted his post.

It was the first time the Maple Leafs' use of the long-term injury reserve (LTIR) was subject to any accusations, although there have been suspicions around the league for the last two seasons about some of their moves. Those moves – putting veteran players who were said to have failed their physical exams on the list, thereby taking their salaries off the NHL salary cap – came to be known as being sent to Robidas Island, named for defenceman Stephane Robidas, exiled to the list after training camp in 2015.

On the first day of Leafs training camp last week, Leafs general manager Lou Lamoriello announced that both Lupul and fellow veteran Nathan Horton failed their physicals. That meant both will be on the LTIR to start the season. Lupul has one year left on his contract with a cap hit of $5.2-million (U.S.)

There have never been any questions about Horton, who has never played a game for the Leafs since coming in a trade for David Clarkson on Feb. 26, 2015 in an exchange of contract problems with the Columbus Blue Jackets. Horton, 32, has a degenerative spine condition and is not expected to play again.

But Lupul, 33, claimed on his verified @jlupul account in an Instagram post on Sunday night he is healthy and ready to play: "I'm ready … Just awaiting the call.." When last week's failed physical was mentioned by his followers, Lupul posted, "Haha failed physical? They cheat, everyone lets them." Lupul deleted the latter post after a stream of comments from followers.

Lupul can file a grievance with the NHL over the long-term injury decision through the NHL Players' Association, generally within 60 days of the perceived dispute. No one from the NHLPA could be immediately reached for comment.

A Maple Leafs spokesman said Monday morning the team will not comment on the matter. NHL deputy commissioner Bill Daly said in an e-mail message he was not in position to comment "at this point."

By placing Lupul, Horton (who has a $5.3-million cap hit) and Robidas ($3-million) on the LTIR, the Leafs are able to use the matching amounts of their salaries to create room under the salary cap to promote younger players or sign other players. Horton's contract runs until the end of the 2019-20 season. Robidas' contract expired in July and he is now employed by the Leafs as a player development coach.

The advantage for Lupul in staying on the LTIR is that he collects his full salary for the rest of his contract, which expires at the end of this season. If he agreed to a buyout, he would only collect two-thirds of his salary while the team would be stuck with a cap hit for him for double the length of time remaining on his contract. It would be a reduced cap hit based on a complicated formula involving the player's salary and time left on the deal. Lupul's age and long injury history mean another NHL team is not likely to offer him a contract.

Lupul's brief Instagram post was the second time in three days a former player criticized the Leafs' handing of injuries. Defenceman Jared Cowen, who came to the Leafs as part of the Dion Phaneuf trade on Feb. 9, 2016 lost an arbitration case with the team over an injury that was the opposite of the Lupul situation.

The Leafs bought out Cowen's contract, which had two years left at a salary of $3.1-million, in the summer of 2016. As a player under 26 years of age, Cowen was only entitled to one-third of his salary in the buyout.

Cowen argued he was injured at the time of the buyout and should receive his full salary. The Leafs claimed he was healthy, which in this case meant they not only could pay Cowen just one-third of his salary, they were entitled to a one-time salary cap credit of $650,000 for the 2016-17 season under the collective agreement.

The arbitrator sided with the Leafs and Cowen lost his full salary. He became a free agent and is now with the Colorado Avalanche on a professional tryout. Cowen slammed the Leafs for their handling of injured players in an interview with BSNDenver.com last Friday.

"I wish teams would have more of an interest in taking better care of their players instead of whatever their goal or mindset was there," Cowen said. "Basically, they got me, figured out that I was hurt, they didn't want to deal with it and they got rid of me."