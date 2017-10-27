Maple Leafs can’t weather the storm in loss to the Hurricanes

Structure, as NHL coaches like to call it, seems to be what pulls down the Toronto Maple Leafs.

The Carolina Hurricanes certainly have that defensive structure and it was enough to throttle the Maple Leafs in a 6-3 win Thursday night at Air Canada Centre.

Just as they showed in a loss to the Ottawa Senators last Saturday by the same score, the Maple Leafs do not show well against disciplined teams with a strong defensive game. The Leafs fell behind 2-0 to the Hurricanes before the game was three minutes old, found their skating legs in the second period to tie the score 3-3 and then just as quickly succumbed again to Carolina's fore-checking to trail 4-3 by the start of the third. The score would have been a lot worse if it had not been for some great work by Leafs goaltender Frederik Andersen in the last half of the second period.

Story continues below advertisement

While the Hurricanes went into the game with a modest 3-3-1 record, their 21 goals-against was the best in the Eastern Conference. Right from the start, the Hurricanes showed a good part of that strong defensive record was keeping the puck at the other end of the ice. Their merciless fore-checking had the Leafs under siege for long stretches.

"I think this is a team that has gotten better and better and better," Leafs head coach Mike Babcock said. "I don't think the results so far have showed as much. They've lost some tight ones but they make it hard on you and you can make it hard on yourself by not being prepared and then you get frustrated because they're going to work so hard and break out so quick and play well in the neutral zone and fore-check heavy."

Josh Jooris scored twice for the Hurricanes with single goals coming from Teuvo Teravainen, Elias Lindholm, Victor Rask and Brock McGinn. Auston Matthews, Dominic Moore and Zach Hyman scored for Toronto.

That is pretty much how it went in the first period.

The Leafs would get bottled up in their own zone, fight to get the puck moving and then get turned around again in the neutral zone.

"They are more of a simple team," Leafs centre Nazem Kadri said before the game. "They're not going to do anything to wow you but they're going to work hard. We have to match their work ethic."

There was no match in the first period, as the Hurricanes scored twice in 33 seconds to take a two-goal lead. Jooris scored the first goal when Andersen was a bit slow getting across the net for his shot from the high slot.

Story continues below advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

The Leafs showed their confusion on the second goal when the Hurricanes jammed the slot. Several Leafs skated away from the puck, leaving it for another shot from the slot, this one from Teravainen.

Matthews cut the Carolina lead when he scored from in front midway through the first period. His eighth goal of the season – third in the NHL behind Nikita Kucherov and Alexander Ovechkin – was started thanks to some strong fore-checking by linemate Leo Komarov, which led to a turnover in the Carolina zone.

Andersen gave the Leafs a lift several minutes later when he made a great glove save while lying on his belly on the ice, grabbing a drive from Carolina defenceman Noah Hanifin. But seconds later, Lindholm tipped a shot from the point behind Andersen to put the Hurricanes in front by two goals again.

The Leafs fought back early in the second period with the fourth line contributing an important goal for the second consecutive game. Moore scored off a rush with Matt Martin for his third goal of the season.

Then Hyman did some stellar work in front of Carolina goaltender Scott Darling. He fought off two defenders to swat in a rebound for his fourth goal of the season to tie the score 3-3. It was Hyman's fourth five-on-five goal this season. He had six during all of last season.

Things went south quickly for the Leafs. The Hurricanes turned up their fore-checking again and had them on the run for most of the rest of the second period. Rask, who set up Teravainen's goal, had the favour returned, converting a pass from his linemate to give the Hurricanes the lead once more. The visitors added two more in the third to seal their fourth win of the season.

Story continues below advertisement

The Leafs also had to contend with the injury bug again. While winger James van Riemsdyk, who sustained a leg injury in Monday's win over the Los Angeles Kings, was able to play, Martin was injured in the second period. He tried to come back and played one shift, but spent most of the rest of the game on the bench as Babcock shuffled his lines.