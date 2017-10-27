Maple Leafs can’t weather the storm in loss to the Hurricanes

Structure, as NHL coaches like to call it, seems to be what pulls down the Toronto Maple Leafs.

The Carolina Hurricanes certainly have that defensive structure and it was enough to throttle the Maple Leafs in a 6-3 win Thursday night at the Air Canada Centre.

Just as they showed in a loss to the Ottawa Senators last Saturday by the same score, the Maple Leafs do not show well against disciplined teams with a strong defensive game. The Leafs fell behind 2-0 to the Hurricanes before the game was three minutes old, found their skating legs in the second period to tie the score 3-3 and then just as quickly succumbed again to Carolina's fore-checking to trail 4-3 by the start of the third, which saw the visitors complete the burial.

"We were no good," said Maple Leafs head coach Mike Babcock, who said he would save a detailed critique of the game for Friday's practice. "They deserved to win. We didn't deserve to win. We didn't work. They worked. They were organized. We were unorganized. They were prepared. We were unprepared."

While the Hurricanes came into the game with a modest 3-3-1 record, their 21 goals-against was the best standard in the Eastern Conference. Right from the start the Hurricanes showed a good part of that strong defensive record was keeping the puck at the other end of the ice. Their merciless fore-checking had the Leafs under siege for long stretches.

"They got us on our heels a little bit," Leafs defenceman Morgan Rielly said. "When they're coming that hard it can be difficult. You put yourself behind the eight-ball when you let a team like that all over you that early.

"I thought we found our legs, we got going. But we just couldn't quite close the deal. We waited a bit too long. Too little, too late."

Josh Jooris scored twice for the Hurricanes with single goals coming from Teuvo Teravainen, Elias Lindholm, Victor Rask and Brock McGinn. Auston Matthews, Dominic Moore and Zach Hyman scored for Toronto.

From the start, the Leafs would get bottled up in their own zone, fight to get the puck moving and then get turned around again in the neutral zone. The pattern repeated itself all night with a few brief intervals when the Leafs would start skating but they could not make it last.

The Hurricanes scored twice in 33 seconds to take a two-goal lead. Jooris scored the first goal when goaltender Frederik Andersen was a bit slow getting across the net for his shot from the high slot. The Leafs showed their confusion on the second goal when the Hurricanes jammed the slot. Several Leafs skated away from the puck, leaving it for another shot from the slot, this one from Teravainen.

Andersen did have some good and even great moments during the game but overall it was another uneven performance. By the end of the game his save percentage was back under .900 again, down to .891 and he is another source of concern for Babcock.

The loss still left the Leafs with an impressive 7-3 record after 10 games. Since Babcock divides the season into five-game segments, it meant they had a winning record in each segment. But with two 6-3 losses in their last three games due to a failure to cope with two strong defensive teams, Babcock was not celebrating anything.

"No good," was Babcock's assessment of the latest segment. "We didn't compete [against Carolina]. If you don't skate, you don't compete. We couldn't fix one thing technically tonight because we didn't work hard enough."

The Leafs also had to contend with the injury bug again. While winger James van Riemsdyk, who sustained a leg injury in Monday's win over the Los Angeles Kings, was able to play, fourth-liner Matt Martin was injured in the second period. He tried to come back and played one shift but spent most of the rest of the game on the bench as Babcock shuffled his lines. Babcock said Martin's injury is not considered serious.

The line shuffling continued for the rest of the game, as Babcock looked in vain for some sort of spark from his players.

"It wasn't going very good the way it was going," Babcock said of his line juggling. "It didn't go very good the way we did it, either.

"The way I look at this is from the coaching staff to the players we were all no good. So it's on us. We'll talk about it [Friday], get it fixed and be ready to play."

The Leafs do need a quick fix because after Saturday's game at home against the Philadelphia Flyers they embark on a four-game road trip next week through California and ending in St. Louis.