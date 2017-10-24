Maple Leafs muscle their way to a 3-2 win over Kings

It was a game that featured the NHL's best offensive unit against the outfit that has surrendered the fewest goals.

You knew something had to give.

In the end it was the high-octane offence of the Toronto Maple Leafs who would have their way against the Los Angeles Kings, muscling their way to a hair-raising 3-2 victory at Air Canada Centre Monday night.

The Leafs carried a 2-1 lead into the third in what was an entertaining, not to mention testy, affair.

And things got a bit crankier for the 19,000-plus fans on board when Mitch Marner, who has been an offensive disappointment so far this season for the Leafs, beat L.A. goaltender Jonathan Quick after a nice individual effort.

But the goal was disallowed on video review after it was determined that Matt Martin, who was a superpest throughout the game in this one for Toronto, interfered with Quick.

But the fan's anger soon turned to elation less than 30 seconds later when Patrick Marleau, skating through the crease, deflected a Morgan Rielly shot from the point past the L.A. goalie, his fourth of the season. L.A. disputed this one as well, arguing that Marleau's stick was too high. But this time the shinny review gods smiled upon the blue and white and the goal stood up.

But L.A. wasn't done, and Trevor Lewis's shorthanded goal on a breakaway after a bad give away by Nikita Zaitsev at the 12:19 mark made for tense finish until Quick made the unwise decision to knock over Leo Komarov as he was passing in front with 2:05 remaining.

Quick was handed a roughing penalty and the Leafs were able to ride out the win.

Martin also scored for the Leafs along with Tyler Bozak. Adrian Kempe added the other L.A. goal on Toronto netminder Frederik Andersen, who was solid in this one.

After getting their cage rattled for just the second time this year in a 6-3 loss to the Ottawa Senators Saturday night in Ottawa, the Leafs knew coming into the game that a bounce-back effort against another quality opponent in the Kings would not be easy.

The Kings came into the game eyeing their fifth straight win, the only team in the NHL without a regulation loss this year through seven games.

Toronto coach Mike Babcock lamented his club's lackadaisical defensive play Saturday night and said the key to success against L.A. was relatively simple.

"We can't turn the puck over or else is just gets lopsided in a hurry," the Toronto coach said earlier on Monday following the morning skate. "And you don't have a whole lot of fun when you play in your own zone."

In an effort to beef up the defensive play, the Leafs activated rough-and-tumble defender Roman Polak to the lineup for his first game after signing a one-year, $1.1-million (U.S) contract with the club over the weekend.

More than anything, the game was a contrast in styles with the Leafs heading in with a league-leading average of 4.62 goals a game while the Kings were the NHL's stingiest defensively, allowing just two goals an outing.

The Kings set the tone or this one early when L.A. forward Nic Dowd annihilated Dominic Moore of the Leafs with a molar-loosening bodycheck in the neutral zone.

But it was the Leafs who opened the scoring, an offensive foray that was initiated by Marner, who raced down the right side and then in behind the L.A. net with the puck.

The centring feed wound up on the stick of Polak at the point and his slapper was deflected in front by Martin and the puck just eased over the red line past Quick for a 1-0 Toronto lead at the 5:46 mark.

The period concluded on a bit of a weird note after Quick appeared to be clipped in the head during some goal-mouth jostling and had to leave the game with 1:11 left, presumably to go through the league's concussion protocol.

That protocol lasted just more than half a minute.

After being replaced by Darcy Kuemper, Quick came back into goal at the next whistle, with just more than 34 seconds left to play.

Martin continued his tenacious play into the second, buzzing throughout the L.A. defensive end most of his shifts, causing all sorts of headaches.

Later in the period, Martin engaged Christian Folin in a spirited tussle that the Toronto player got the better of and earned both players five-minute fighting majors.

Bozak scored on the power play for Toronto that gave the Leafs a brief 2-0 lead at the 14:44 mark. But Kempe responded less than a minute later to make it a one-goal game once again.