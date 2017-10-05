Maple Leafs pile on the goals in season-opening rout of Jets

It can be said the Toronto Maple Leafs would not have won their NHL season-opener without goaltender Frederik Andersen. But it can also be said they showed the merciless streak they need to become a consistent contender.

Andersen was outstanding when the Winnipeg Jets came out flying in front of the home crowd Wednesday night and his teammates took advantage of a bad case of stage fright, or something, on the part of Jets goaltender Steve Mason for a 7-2 win.

It was also a nice night for Leafs winger Patrick Marleau, who scored two goals in his first game with them. He had lots of company in the nice-night category, as his centre, Nazem Kadri, had a goal and an assist. Auston Matthews had a goal and two assists. James van Riemsdyk also scored once and had two assists. William Nylander and Mitch Marner scored the other goals.

Story continues below advertisement

The first period was one of the strangest 20 minutes of hockey anyone will see. The Leafs took four minor penalties, got outshot 17-10 with 15 of those Jets shots coming in the first 13 minutes, ran afoul of the new emphasis on equipment violations and still took a 3-0 lead to the second period.

Andersen was the most obvious reason for the good fortune. He was mesmerizing in the Leafs goal, frustrating the Jets on at least a dozen good scoring chances before the halfway point of the game. Mark Scheifele spoiled Andersen's shutout bid in the third period and Mathieu Perreault also scored.

On the first two Jets power plays, Andersen robbed both the Jets' big scorer Patrik Laine and defenceman Jacob Trouba a couple of times. In the second period, he stopped Jets forward Shawn Matthias on breakaway, then made a huge save on a scramble in the crease to run his total to 20 saves in 23 minutes.

Down at the other end of the ice it was a different story. And not a good one for goaltender Mason, who was making his debut as a Jet in front of the home fans. Getting pulled at home in your first game is not one for the scrapbook but Jets head coach Paul Maurice had to use the hook less than two minutes into the third period when Marleau, who was making his debut as a Maple Leaf, scored his second goal to put the visitors up 5-0.

Before that, Mason let in three on 10 shots in the first period, although his teammates could share some of the blame. Kadri was allowed at least two whacks at a rebound for his goal. But the worst came late in the first period when all the Jets stood still at once and ignored Nylander, who was by himself at the side of the net. When Mason was slow to get over, Nylander had all the time he needed to scoop the puck in the open net.

Signing Mason was an important move for the Jets over the summer because repairing their goaltending was a priority. Connor Hellebuyck is the goaltender of the future but he needs more time to develop as he struggled at times last season as the No. 1 man. Mason is also supposed to help shore up the Jets' defensive game, which is the area that needs to get better if the Jets are to live up to expectations this season.

Maurice went into the game hoping his young players had grasped the age-old concept of a good defence begats good offence.

Story continues below advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

"Their offensive numbers are really, really good," Maurice said of the Maple Leafs before the game. "Our offensive-zone time and numbers are really good. Both teams want to play in the other team's end because we're really good at it.

"Getting the puck there and controlling the puck to get it there is going to be all based on how well defensively you play and how well you battle. We both have put a lot of young guys in, neither one of our defensive metrics are great but we're both going to get better."

In the first period, it was the Jets who won the battles and played the game mostly in the Leafs' end. But they could not beat Andersen, the Leafs' last line of defence. And Mason simply wasn't up to the challenge to do the same.

Also answering the challenge were the Leafs' penalty killers. They were eight-for-eight, as the Leafs were determined to shoot themselves in that regard, especially when it comes to equipment violations. Despite taking a penalty in the preseason and being warned about wearing his visor too high, Leafs forward Leo Komarov was given a penalty for it in the first period.

The officials also taped over some blue tape on Andersen's stick and warned Leaf centre Eric Fehr about having his sweater tucked in. This will undoubtedly be the subject of a seminar in the next few days.