Maple Leafs save razzle-dazzle against Boston Bruins for overtime

It is the second game of those NHL back-to-back, home-and-road mini-series that is supposed to be the slog.

But after almost 55 minutes of an eye-glazing game played at a walk, the Toronto Maple Leafs and Boston Bruins livened things up with a couple of goals that sent the game into overtime. And the Leafs managed to win it 3-2 on the single prettiest play of the night. Both teams will hook up again Saturday night in Boston to finish the series.

Seconds after Leafs goaltender Frederik Andersen robbed Bruins winger Brad Marchand with a glove save, Mitch Marner, Jake Gardiner and Patrick Marleau worked a great rush followed by a gorgeous three-way, tic-tac-toe play that Marleau finished with the winning goal at 1:07 of overtime.

Story continues below advertisement

The Leafs had to survive a coach's challenge on the winner from Bruins head coach Bruce Cassidy. But the video review determined Marner was not offside when he crossed the Boston blue line and the win stood.

Patrice Bergeron opened the scoring for the Bruins late in the second period, with Leafs winger James van Riemsdyk tying the score in the dying seconds with his first goal of the night. David Pastrnak put the Bruins ahead with a third-period power-play goal and van Riemsdyk tied the score with one minute left in the period.

The Leafs now have a three-game winning streak going in which they have not played particularly well in all three games. On the other hand, though, they have not played particularly bad and still managed to come out on top, which is the mark of a good team.

It is also a big improvement on how the Leafs were playing before this stretch, when they lost five of six games, including a disastrous 1-4 western road trip.

"I think just getting back to the things we know how to do and do well," van Riemsdyk said in summing up the change. "Kind of dictate how we want to play.

"Obviously the games have been tight-checking, not much room out there. But those are the games you have to get really comfortable in if you want to play a long time in the spring."

There were double the pre-game ceremonies for this game, as it was the annual Hockey Hall of Fame game, in keeping with Monday's inductions, as well as a salute to Canada's veterans for Remembrance Day. Judging by the pedestrian pace through the first two periods, all that standing must have deadened the legs of players on both teams.

Story continues below advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

If the game was any slower, the entire Hockey Hall of Fame class of 2017 could have suited up and played, including Bruins owner Jeremy Jacobs. As the final five minutes in the third period approached, the only goal scored to that point was by one of the tykes in the between-periods Timbits scrimmage.

"There were not a lot of plays," said Leafs head coach Mike Babcock, who true to his nature as a coach, just loved the lack of wide-open hockey. "It was probably boring, actually, for the crowd. It was good for me."

Babcock especially loved seeing the Leafs' old guy, the 38-year-old Marleau finish off the game-winning play. "Patty Marleau got his 101st game-winner. He's got to be in the Hall of Fame doesn't he?" Babcock said.

The game also represented another step forward for Marner. He set up the tying goal by van Riemsdyk before leading the rush on the winner to finish with two points. In his last four games, Marner has four assists and appears to be on his way to escaping the NHL's sophomore jinx.

"I think [Marner] and [Gardiner] both made good plays," Marleau said. "Mitch got up to the blue line, held up and that froze their D [defence]. Then he made a play to Gards; wide-open net. They were huge points, really great plays. [Marner] is coming into his own a bit."

However, the game did show just how good of a player Leafs centre Auston Matthews is turning out to be. With their star No. 34 out for the second consecutive game with the dreaded upper-body soreness, the Leafs were turned back into the plodders they were a couple of years ago before Matthews was drafted.

Story continues below advertisement

Maybe it can be said Carrick saw what was coming.

"He's a huge player for us," Carrick said before the game. "If anything [his absence] reinforces our team concepts. We really have to establish the way we play early and more often throughout the game, just because 34 is not going to come up with the big one if you're not playing well to spark the team. It magnifies the consistency."

The Bruins were not eager to capitalize on Matthews' absence and make up the five points between them and the second-place Leafs in the Atlantic Division standing. They were just as laidback as the Leafs, although they did manage to score first.