Maple Leafs sign defenceman Roman Polak to one-year contract

The Toronto Maple Leafs signed defenceman Roman Polak to a one-year contract on Sunday worth $1.1-million (U.S.).
Polak has spent parts of the last three seasons with Toronto and was on a professional tryout deal with the club during training camp.
The 31-year-old had four goals and seven assists in 75 regular-season games with the Maple Leafs last season.
He appeared in two playoff games before breaking his leg in Game 2 of Toronto's first round series against the Washington Capitals on April 15.
Polak has also spent time with the San Jose Sharks and St. Louis Blues.
