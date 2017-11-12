Max Pacioretty scores overtime winner as Montreal Canadiens eke past Buffalo Sabres

Max Pacioretty scored at 3:08 of overtime to lift the Montreal Canadiens to a 2-1 victory over the Buffalo Sabres on Saturday night.
Pacioretty broke in alone and beat Chad Johnson with a backhand shot.
Andrew Shaw also scored for Montreal (8-9-1), which has won four of its last five games. Charlie Lindgren made a fifth straight start in goal and improved to 4-1-0.
Ryan O'Reilly scored for Buffalo (5-9-3), which was coming off a 4-1 loss at home to Florida on Friday night.
The Sabres outshot Montreal 35-26 in regulation time and 35-29 overall.
Montreal had a chance just over a minute into the game when former Canadien Nathan Beaulieu fell at the blue line, which sent Alex Galchenyuk in alone only to be stopped by Johnson.
Buffalo struck first on a power play with six seconds left in the first period as O'Reilly scored into an open side during a scramble in Lindgren's crease.
Montreal tied it on a power play 1:01 into the third frame when Shaw tipped Jonathan Drouin's wrist shot inside the right post.
The Canadiens announced that goalie Al Montoya has a concussion and is out indefinitely. Montoya hasn't played since Nov. 4 in Winnipeg, although he dressed as backup to Lindgren for three games.
Zach Fucale, called up Friday from AHL Laval, backed up Lindgren against the Sabres. No. 1 goalie Carey Price has missed five games with a lower-body injury.
Josh Gorges returned after missing nine games for Buffalo and got into a first-period fight with Jordie Benn after taking a long run to put a hit on Brendan Gallagher.
