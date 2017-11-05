Max Pacioretty scores overtime winner lifting Montreal Canadiens over Winnipeg Jets

Max Pacioretty scored a power-play goal at 3:07 of overtime to give the Montreal Canadiens a 5-4 victory over the Winnipeg Jets on Saturday.

Jets defenceman Tyler Myers had cross-checked Canadiens forward Alex Galchenyuk at 1:54 to give the Habs the man advantage.

Some mishandling of the puck by the Jets behind the net led to Pacioretty's fifth of the season from in close on goalie Connor Hellebuyck. He also had a pair of assists.

The teams were tied 2-2 heading into the third period when Nikolaj Ehlers and Blake Wheeler scored back-to-back power-play goals 2 minutes and 14 seconds apart to give the Jets a 4-2 lead at 6:39.

But the high-shooting Canadiens weren't done. Tomas Plekanec squeezed the gap at 8:17 and then Jeff Petry tied it 4-4 at 15:16.

The Canadiens peppered Hellebuyck with 50 shots. He made 45 saves as Winnipeg's win streak ended at three games. He still hasn't lost in regulation (7-0-2).

Andrew Shaw scored twice on the power play for the Canadiens (5-8-1).

Al Montoya started in goal for injured Carey Price and stopped 19-of-23 shots.

Patrik Laine scored his sixth goal, third on the power play, for the Jets (7-3-3). Andrew Copp had the other goal, Dustin Byfuglien picked up two assists and Wheeler added an assist.

Winnipeg was 3 for 3 with the man advantage and Montreal 3 for 6.

The game was tied 1-1 after the first period and 2-2 following the second. Montreal had outshot the Jets 33-12 after two periods.

The Canadiens had a power play early in the first, but none of their five shots got by Hellebuyck, including two during a scramble in front of the netminder.

Winnipeg's first power play ended with Laine's goal at 10:44 of the first. Wheeler couldn't keep the puck on his stick, but it slid across to Laine in the slot and he shot it through Montoya's pads.

After Montreal appeared to go offside without a call, Jets defenceman Dmitri Kulikov took a penalty for roughing Shaw. Ten seconds later, Shaw tipped in Jonathan Drouin's point shot at 19:18. Pacioretty also assisted, extending his points streak to four games.

The Canadiens outshot the Jets 17-8 in the opening period.

With Laine in the box for tripping, Shaw's second goal also had fans groaning.

Hellebuyck had the puck in his glove for a moment, but Shaw banged it out with his stick and then shot it into the net at 2:55.

A pass by Brandon Tanev from behind the net out to Copp led to the Jets tying it up 2-2 with 2:44 left in the second.

Winnipeg heads out for a three-game road trip starting in Dallas on Monday. The Canadiens have a quick turnaround and play in Chicago Sunday.