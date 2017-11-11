New York Rangers extend win streak to six with 4-2 victory over Edmonton Oilers

The New York Rangers used two second-period power-play goals to beat the Edmonton Oilers 4-2 on Saturday for their season-high sixth straight win.

Rick Nash scored twice, Mats Zuccarello picked up two assists and Pavel Buchnevich had a goal for the Rangers. Henrik Lundqvist made 26 saves, Kevin Shattenkirk tallied a point in his seventh straight contest and Ryan McDonagh had an assist in the fourth consecutive game.

Jesse Puljujarvi and Connor McDavid each scored as the Oilers fell to the Rangers for the fourth consecutive time.

Nash scored the eventual game winner when Brady Skjei found Nash darting toward the back post at 18:53 of the second period. McDonagh also assisted on the play.

New York jumped in front when Nash and Kevin Hayes completed an odd-man-rush at 12:19 of the first period. Nash extended his point streak to six games against the Oilers. Zuccarello also assisted on the play.

Puljujarvi, playing in his first game of the season since being recalled Friday from the AHL, tied the game at 16:26 of the first period. Skjei and Buchnevich had difficulty clearing the puck from the defensive zone and eventually Ryan Nugent-Hopkins controlled the loose puck. He delivered a soft backhanded pass to Puljujarvi before the wrist shot. Darnell Nurse also assisted on the play.

McDavid added a power-play goal in the middle frame, extending his point streak to three games. The 2017 Art Ross Trophy winner scored the game-winning goal and picked up the assist on the overtime winner in the Oilers' previous two games against the Islanders and Devils.

Buchnevich scored for the third time in as many games when Shattenkirk delivered a cross-ice pass to set up the one-timer at 15:10 of the second period. Michael Grabner added an empty-netter with 1.4 seconds remaining.

Cam Talbot made 30 saves for Edmonton.

After a disappointing 3-7-2 start, the Rangers can look to a third-period rally on Oct. 31 against the expansion Golden Knights as an early turning point in the season. New York trailed 4-2 at the end of the second period against the Golden Knights and scored four unanswered goals to kick off its winning streak.

There was a scary moment at 3:24 of the second period when Zach Kassian and Jimmey Vesey got tangled up. As both fell to the ground, Kassian's skate clipped Vesey in the mouth. Vesey returned with full cage to start third period.