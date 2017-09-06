NHL, other hockey organizations unveil ‘Declaration of Principles’

The NHL and NHL Players' Association have unveiled a "Declaration of Principles" to guide hockey culture across various levels of the sport.

The principles were unveiled at a news conference Wednesday that included representatives from 17 other organizations, including USA Hockey and the International Ice Hockey Federation. They're the result of two-plus years of discussions about the state of the game and ways to make changes.

NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman says the declaration of principles allows the hockey world to speak with one voice and hopes all players "can enjoy rewarding experiences and share a common commitment to respect, inclusiveness and sportsmanship."

Hockey Hall of Famer Pat LaFontaine, now the league's vice-president of hockey development, was a driver behind the process.