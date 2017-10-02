NHL roundup: Connolly scores late winner as Capitals beat Blues

Brett Connolly scored with 4:26 left to lift the Washington Capitals past the St. Louis Blues on Sunday.
Tom Wilson, Devante Smith-Pelly and John Carlson also scored for the Capitals, and Braden Holtby made 20 saves. Wilson was ejected late in the second period when he received a game misconduct for boarding Sam Blais.
Wade Megan, Dmitrij Jason and Braden Schenn scored for St. Louis. Jake Allen stopped 17 shots.
SHARKS 5, GOLDEN KNIGHTS 3
At Las Vegas, Nick DeSimone broke a tie midway through the third period in San Jose's 5-3 exhibition victory over the expansion Golden Knights.
Marcus Sorensen, Chris Tierney, Barclay Goodrow and Joel Ward also scored for the Sharks. Aaron Dell made 20 saves in the first 1 1/2 periods, and Troy Grosenick stopped 14 shots the rest of the way for the victory.
Erik Haula, David Perron and Colin Miller scored for Vegas, and Marc-Andre Fleury made 28 saves.
ISLANDERS 5, FLYERS 2
At Philadelphia, Anthony Beauvillier scored twice in a 3:39 span late in the second period and early in third to help New York beat Philadelphia.
Dennis Seidenberg, Anders Lee and Steve Bernier also scored for New York, and Thomas Greiss made 31 saves.
Michael Raffl and Wayne Simmonds scored for the Flyers, and Brian Elliott stopped 17 shots.
