NHL roundup: Jared McCann helps carry Panthers over Lightning

Jared McCann scored three goals to help the Florida Panthers beat the Tampa Bay Lightning 5-2 in an exhibition game Thursday night.

Radim Vrbata and Michael Matheson also scored, and James Reimer made 34 saves.

Alex Killorn and Vladislav Namestnikov scored for the Lightning, and Peter Budaj stopped 26 shots.

Story continues below advertisement

BLACKHAWKS 4, RED WINGS 2

At Detroit, Alex DeBrincat broke a tie at 8:16 of the third period in the Chicago Blackhawks' victory over the Detroit Red Wings.

DeBrincat also assisted on Richard Panik's first-period goal. Tommy Wingels and Laurent Dauphin also scored for Chicago, and Anton Forsberg made 32 saves.

Michael Rasmussen and Libor Sulak scored for Detroit, and Petr Mrazek made 37 saves.

WILD 3, BLUES 2

In Kansas City, Mo., Charlie Coyle scored a short-handed goal with five seconds remaining to give the Minnesota Wild the victory over the St. Louis Blues.

Luke Kunin and Kyle Quincey also scored for Minnesota. Devan Dubnyk made three saves as the Wild outshot the Blues, 13-5.

Story continues below advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

Vladimir Tarasenko and Oskar Sundqvist scored for St. Louis. Jake Allen stopped eight of nine shots, and Carter Hutton allowed two goals on four shots.

FLYERS 5, BRUINS 1

At Philadelphia, Travis Konecny, Sean Couturier and Jakub Voracek each had a goal and an assist in the Philadelphia Flyers' victory over the Boston Bruins.

Brandon Manning and Wayne Simmonds also scored, Claude Giroux had two assists, and Alex Lyon made 31 saves. David Krejci scored for Boston. Bruins starter Tuukka Rask allowed four goals on 18 shots in two periods, and Malcolm Subban played the third and made six saves.

BLUE JACKETS 4, PREDATORS 3, SO

At Nashville, Tenn., Alexander Wennberg and Artemi Panarin scored in the shootout to lift the Columbus Blue Jackets past the Nashville Predators.

Story continues below advertisement

Oliver Bjorkstrand, Nick Foligno and Zach Werenski scored in regulation for the Blue Jackets, and Sergei Bobrovsky made 21 saves.

Scott Hartnell, Kevin Fiala and Matt Irwin scored for Nashville, and Pekka Rinne stopped 27 shots. Fiala was the only Predators player to score in the shootout.