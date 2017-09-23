NHL roundup: Maple Leafs shut out Sabres for first win of preseason

Morgan Rielly scored his first goal of the preseason 3:23 into the second period to lead the Toronto Maple Leafs to a 3-0 win over the Buffalo Sabres.

Leo Komarov and William Nylander added empty-netters in the final minute to seal Toronto's win.

Curtis McElhinney stopped 14 shots through the first two periods and Garret Sparks had four saves in the third to complete the shutout.

Linus Ullmark stopped 32 of the 33 shots he faced for Buffalo.

Toronto was 1 for 9 on the power play in the penalty-filled game, and Buffalo went 0 for 4.

BLUES 4, CAPITALS 0

In Washington, Ville Husso stopped all 27 shots he faced and Robert Thomas scored twice to lead the St. Louis Blues to a 4-0 win over the Capitals.

Conner Bleackley and Kllim Kostin also scored for the Blues.

Braden Holtby made 20 saves on 22 shots in the first two periods for the Capitals. Phoenix Copley allowed two goals on eight shots in the third.

PENGUINS 4, BLUE JACKETS 3

In Columbus, Ohio, Olli Maatta scored with 1:33 left in regulation to give the Pittsburgh Penguins a 4-3 win over the Blue Jackets

Sam Miletic, Daniel Sprong and Zachary Aston-Reese also scored for the two-time defending Stanley Cup champion Penguins. Antti Niemi had 31 saves while playing the entire game for Pittsburgh, and finished with 31 saves.

Pierre-Luc Dubois had two goals for Columbus and Cameron Gaunce also scored.

Sergei Bobrovsky stopped 15 shots over the first two periods for the Blue Jackets, and Matiss Kivlenieks allowed two goals on eight shots in the third.

ISLANDERS 2, RANGERS 1

In Bridgeport, Connecticut, Anthony Beauvillier's go-ahead goal with 8:57 left in the second period led the New York Islanders to a 2-1 win over the New York Rangers.

Casey Bailey also scored and Jaroslav Halak stopped 30 shots to help the Islanders improve to 3-0-2 in the preseason.

Ondrej Pavelec, slated to be the backup to Henrik Lundqvist, made 11 saves on 13 shots in the first two periods. Chris Nell stopped all eight shots he faced in the third.

Vinnie Lettieri scored the Rangers' lone goal.

LIGHTNING 3, PREDATORS 1

In Tampa, Florida, Andrei Vasilevskiy made 30 saves as the Tampa Bay Lightning beat the Nashville Predators 3-1.

Victor Hedman and Nikita Kucherov scored in the first period for Tampa Bay, and Yanni Gourde added a third-period goal.

Austin Watson scored the Predators' lone goal and Jusse Saros had 26 saves.