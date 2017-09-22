NHL to seek a second medical exam for Leafs’ Joffrey Lupul

Joffrey Lupul's frustration over his banishment from the Toronto Maple Leafs now has the NHL involved.

The league's deputy commissioner, Bill Daly, confirmed Thursday night the league is going to seek an independent medical exam of Lupul in the wake of his accusation last Sunday that the Maple Leafs cheated when he was judged to have failed a physical on the first day of training camp. That meant Lupul was to continue to collect his full salary in the last year of his contract this season while the Leafs have the option of using his $5.25-million (all figures U.S.) salary-cap hit for relief from the payroll limit, through the long-term injured-reserve list (LTIR).

Lupul has not been with the Leafs since February, 2016, when he underwent sports-hernia surgery. He spent the entire 2016-17 season collecting his full salary of $5.25-million without playing, although the Leafs did not place him on LTIR. Teams have the option of doing that if they are up against the salary cap.

The Leafs are more likely to use Lupul's $5.25-million hit for cap relief this season as their current roster will put them $4.5-million above the league's $75-million maximum-payroll level when the season starts in two weeks. However, Lupul's actions on social media may cause problems for both him and the club.

It is not clear what will happen to Lupul, 33, if the league decides he is healthy enough to play. He then becomes a cap liability for the Leafs, but the buyout period ended June 30. The best solution might be a trade to a club that needs Lupul's $5.25-million cap hit to reach the minimum payroll level. Lupul's actual salary this season is $3.75-million.

Daly said in an e-mail message no timetable has been set for Lupul's medical exam. But it will probably be done quickly because the salary cap goes into effect just ahead of the regular season, which starts Oct. 4.

The trouble started Sunday night when Lupul claimed in an Instagram post he was healthy and ready to play. When a few responses pointed out he failed his physical, Lupul replied, "Haha failed physical? They cheat, everyone lets them." He deleted the post but it was widely shared on social media.

Under the NHL's collective agreement, Lupul had the right to appeal the results of his physical and seek an independent medical opinion. But on Wednesday night, Lupul posted an apology on Twitter for causing a fuss and said he would not be seeking a second opinion.

"I responded earlier this week to some negative comments on Instagram. It was an inappropriate response, and I deleted it, but I take full responsibility. It's been extremely tough not being able to play over the past 1.5 years. I will not be seeking a second opinion, but I hope one day to be able to get back on the ice. I apologize to the media, fans, Leafs organization, and most of all my teammates for this unneeded distraction," Lupul wrote.