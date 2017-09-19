Nico Hischier scores as Devils beat Capitals in preseason opener

Nico Hischier scored in his preseason debut, helping the New Jersey Devils beat the Washington Capitals 4-1 on Monday night.

Hischier, the first overall pick in this year's NHL draft, made it 4-1 with a steal and a slick backhander at 15:46 of the third period. Mirco Mueller, Stefan Noesen and Kyle Palmieri scored in the second period for New Jersey.

Keith Kinkaid made 15 saves for the Devils, and Scott Wedgewood stopped all 14 shots he faced.

Story continues below advertisement

Braden Holtby was charged with the loss despite making 18 saves on 19 shots. Vitek Vanecek allowed three goals on 17 shots.

Nathan Walker scored for Washington in the first.

RANGERS 1, ISLANDERS 0, OT

In New York, Neal Pionk scored 2:31 into overtime to lift the Rangers to the win.

Rangers goaltenders Ondrej Pavelec and Brandon Halverson combined for 17 saves. Pavelec made 10 stops in the first two periods.

Islanders starter Jaroslav Halak made 22 saves in the first two periods, while Eamon McAdam made 19 stops on 20 shots in the third and overtime.

HURRICANES 3, SABRES 2, OT

Story continues below advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

In Buffalo, New York, Derek Ryan scored twice for Carolina, including the game-winner 2:19 into overtime.

Josh Jooris also scored for the Hurricanes, who received 14 saves from Alex Nedeljkovic in the third period and overtime. Starter Jeremy Smith made 19 saves on 21 shots in the first two periods.

Seth Griffith and Jake McCabe scored for the Sabres. Robin Lehner made 14 saves on 16 shots in two periods, and Linus Ullmark made 11 saves in the third and overtime.

SENATORS 6, MAPLE LEAFS 2

In Ottawa, Ontario, Mike Hoffman scored twice to lead the Senators to the preseason win.

Mark Stone, Tyler Randell, Gabriel Gagne, Cody Ceci also scored for Ottawa. Craig Anderson looked solid playing the first half of the game, allowing one goal on 16 shots.

Story continues below advertisement

Auston Matthews and William Nylander scored for the Leafs. Curtis McElhinney allowed four goals on 12 shots before Garret Sparks came in midway through the second. Sparks allowed two goals on 14 shots.

Highly touted Senators prospect Colin White left the game holding his left arm after blocking a Calle Rosen shot late in the third.

BRUINS 3, CANADIENS 2

In Quebec City, Quebec, Tim Schaller's short-handed goal in the second period lifted Boston to a comeback victory.

The Canadiens took a two-goal lead through Brendan Gallagher and Jeremy Gregoire before the Bruins stormed back with goals from Jesse Gabrielle, Anders Bjork and Schaler – all in the second period.

Zane McIntyre played in goal in the second half for Boston.

WILD 3, JETS 2

In Winnipeg, Manitoba, Ryan Malone had the lone goal in the shootout to lift Minnesota. Charlie Coyle and Zack Mitchell scored in regulation for Minnesota.

Mathieu Perreault and Patrik Laine had power-play goals for the Jets.

The 37-year-old Malone, who retired almost two years ago, is attempting to return to pro hockey. His low shot beat Jets netminder Connor Hellebuyck.

Hellebuyck made 34 saves in regulation and two in overtime.

Niklas Svedberg stopped 22-of-24 shots for Minnesota through two periods.

OILERS 5, FLAMES 2

In Edmonton, Alberta, Mark Letestu scored a pair of goals as Edmonton defeated Calgary in a split-squad pre-season game.

Patrick Maroon, Ryan Nugent-Hopkins and Ryan Strome also scored for the Oilers, who dressed the more veteran of the two teams. Matt Bartkowski and Hunter Shinkaruk replied with goals for the Flames.

Eddie Lack stopped 20 of 23 shots and David Rittich turned away seven of nine for Calgary. Edmonton's Cam Talbot denied all 11 of his shots, and then Edward Pasquale stopped 12 of 14.

OILERS 5, FLAMES 4

In Calgary, Alberta, Drake Caggiula scored two goals to lead Edmonton over Calgary in a split-squad pre-season game.

Sean Monahan put the home team in front on the first shot of the game, but Edmonton reeled off the next four goals. Caggiula started the spree on a deflection at 5:24 of the first, then added a power-play goal at 6:12 of the second to give the Oilers a 4-1 lead.

Yohann Auvitu, Jujhar Khaira and 2017 first-round pick Kailer Yamamoto also scored for Edmonton.

Dougie Hamilton, TJ Brodie and Mark Jankowski had the other Calgary goals.