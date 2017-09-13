Northlands Coliseum, the house that Gretzky built, is closing its doors

The house that Gretzky built is closing its doors.

Edmonton city councillors unanimously approved a plan Monday to shutter Northlands Coliseum on Jan. 1, 2018.

Councillors say it's the best decision for the facility, which lost its prime tenant, the NHL's Edmonton Oilers, when the team moved to the new downtown Rogers Place last year.

Story continues below advertisement

"The decision to permanently close the Coliseum reflects an ongoing commitment to use taxpayers' money responsibly in all questions about the status and upkeep of the facility," said the city in a news release.

The circular, concrete Coliseum, located in the city's north end, was the site of the great Oiler teams of the 1980s and played host to some of the signature scoring moments of one of the NHL's greatest players, Wayne Gretzky.

It opened in November 1974 for the Oilers when the team was in the World Hockey Association.

The high point came a decade later, on May 19, 1984, when Dave Lumley fired the puck into an empty net to seal the Oilers' win over the New York Islanders for Edmonton's first Stanley Cup.

History was made on other occasions after the Oilers, and three other WHA teams, joined the NHL in 1979.

On Dec. 14, 1979, the Oilers defeated Guy Lafleur and the visiting Montreal Canadiens 5-3 — the first team ever to beat Les Glorieux on its first try.

On April 11, 1981, they knocked the storied Habs out of the playoffs in three straight, clinching the sweep at home.

Story continues below advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

On Dec. 30, 1981, Gretzky scored five on the Philadelphia Flyers to set a record of 50 goals in 39 games.

Sometimes history didn't turn out as expected.

On Jan. 26, 1979, Gretzky celebrated his 18th birthday at centre ice of the Coliseum, surrounded by his family beside a cake shaped like his 99 jersey number, and signed a 21-year personal services contract with then-Oilers owner Peter Pocklington.

Less than a decade later, Pocklington traded Gretzky to the Los Angeles Kings.

The Coliseum had other identities in the era of corporate sports nomenclature: Skyreach Centre and finally Rexall Place.

The city says it will now explore options to redevelop the site.