 Skip to main content

The Globe and Mail

Ovechkin concedes his dream to play at 2018 Olympics is over

Ovechkin concedes his dream to play at 2018 Olympics is over

Alex Ovechkin of the Washington Capitals looks on against the New York Rangers in the third period of the Capitals 5-2 win at Verizon Center on January 17, 2016 in Washington, DC.

Rob Carr/Getty Images

Frank Pingue
Reuters

Alex Ovechkin has given up on his dream of playing for the Russian ice hockey team at the 2018 Pyeongchang Winter Olympics, a conclusion he begrudgingly accepted with the NHL refusing to halt its season to accommodate the event.

Ovechkin had long said he would compete in South Korea even if he was the only NHL player there but the International Ice Hockey Federation said this week anyone under contract with the league will not be able to play in the Games.

"I said every time I was asked since last Olympics that nobody is going to tell me I can't play because my country was going to be allowed to ask me," Ovechkin said in a statement released through the NHL's Washington Capitals.

Story continues below advertisement

"Now the IIHF and NHL say my country is not allowed to ask anybody in the NHL to play and there is nothing to talk about anymore."

NHL players have competed in the Olympics since 1998 but the league, unhappy over the prospect of shutting down its season for almost three weeks, said in April it was not planning to send its players to South Korea.

Several players had said they would go irrespective of the NHL's decision but none were more outspoken than Ovechkin, who is one of the greatest Russian players of all time and one of the NHL's most marketable names.

"This is not just about me but all the NHL players who want to play and have a chance to win Gold for their country," said Ovechkin. "Me, my team mates and all players who want to go all lose. So do all the fans of hockey with this decision that we are not allowed to be invited.

"NHL players in the Olympics is good for hockey and good for Olympics. It sucks that will we not be there to play!!"

Ovechkin has competed at the last three Olympics, his best result coming in 2006 when Russia finished fourth. But the 31-year-old forward is hopeful of returning to the Olympic stage at the 2022 Beijing Games.

"There is nothing like Olympic Games. It is still my dream to win an Olympic Gold medal for my country," Ovechkin said. "I hope things will change and all of us will have a chance to go again in 2022."

Story continues below advertisement

Report an error
Comments

The Globe invites you to share your views. Please stay on topic and be respectful to everyone. For more information on our commenting policies and how our community-based moderation works, please read our Community Guidelines and our Terms and Conditions.

We’ve made some technical updates to our commenting software. If you are experiencing any issues posting comments, simply log out and log back in.

Discussion loading… ✨

Combined Shape Created with Sketch.

Combined Shape Created with Sketch.

Thank you!

You are now subscribed to the newsletter at

You can unsubscribe from this newsletter or Globe promotions at any time by clicking the link at the bottom of the newsletter, or by emailing us at privacy@globeandmail.com.