Penguins’ Josh Archibald has three-week-old baby baptized in Stanley Cup

Pittsburgh Penguins forward Josh Archibald spent his day with the Stanley Cup in a unique way earlier this week.

The Hockey Hall of Fame's Keeper of the Cup, Philip Pritchard, tweeted a pair of pictures on Wednesday showing Archibald's three-week old son, Brecken, being baptized inside the Cup in Brainerd, Minn.

One photo shows a priest pouring water from the Cup over the child's head while the other is of Archibald and wife Bailey kissing Brecken as he lay inside the Cup.

The 24-year-old Archibald played in four games for Pittsburgh during its Stanley Cup playoff run as the Penguins beat the Nashville Predators for their second straight title.

The five-foot-10, 176-pound right-winger scored three goals in 10 regular season games in 2016-17.

Archibald, who was born in Regina, was drafted in the sixth round of the 2011 NHL draft by Pittsburgh.

It's not the only unique time the Cup has been used this summer. Penguins winger Phil Kessel uploaded a picture to Instagram of the Cup filled with hot dogs two weeks ago.

The Stanley Cup also made its way back to Nova Scotia at the start of August when captain Sidney Crosby had his day with the trophy.