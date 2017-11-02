Penguins score go-ahead goal in third period to edge struggling Oilers

Evgeni Malkin scored the go-ahead goal on a power play in the third period as the Pittsburgh Penguins snapped a two-game losing skid with a 3-2 victory over the Edmonton Oilers on Wednesday night.

Patric Hornqvist and Conor Sheary also scored for the defending Stanley Cup champion Penguins (8-5-1), who are 1-2 on a five-game road trip.

Ryan Nugent-Hopkins and Leon Draisaitl replied for the Oilers (3-7-1), who continue to struggle with four losses in their last five games.

Pittsburgh looked to have scored eight minutes into the game as a Bryan Rust shot that rang off the crossbar was close enough to take a look at before being declared not a goal.

Matt Murray made 12 saves in the Penguins net, while Oilers starter Cam Talbot faced nine shots in the scoreless first period.

The Penguins struck on the power play just 56 seconds into the middle period as Hornqvist tipped a puck in front past Talbot for his fourth of the season.

Edmonton tied it up a few minutes later on their own power play. Patrick Maroon sent a backhand pass from behind the net to Nugent-Hopkins, who scored his fifth goal of the season and the 100th of his career.

Less than a minute later it was 2-1 for the Oilers as Connor McDavid made a no-look pass to allow Draisaitl to direct the puck into a wide-open net.

Sidney Crosby followed McDavid's play with a similar pass on a two-on-one to set up a goal by Sheary with 22 seconds left in the second.

The Penguins went up 3-2 with 7:37 left in the third as Malkin tucked a wrist shot under Talbot's arm on the power play.

Murray saved the game with 13 seconds left with a huge stop on Nugent-Hopkins in tight.

The Penguins play the fourth game of a five-game road trip in Calgary on Thursday. The Oilers next play host to the New Jersey Devils on Friday.