Pietrangelo scores twice, St. Louis Blues beat Toronto Maple Leafs 6-4

Alex Pietrangelo scored twice, Jaden Schwartz and Brayden Schenn each had three assists, and the St. Louis Blues beat the Toronto Maple Leafs 6-4 on Saturday night.

Vladimir Tarasenko, Joel Edmundson, Magnus Paajarvi and Vladimir Sobotka also scored for the Blues, who improved to 6-1 at home. Jake Allen had 26 saves.

Edmundson and Pietrangelo gave St. Louis a league-best 16 goals from defencemen this season. Pietrangelo's 15 points leads all NHL defencemen.

Story continues below advertisement

The Blues have earned points in six of their last seven home games against Toronto (5-1-1).

Tyler Bozak scored twice, Andreas Borgman had a goal and an assist and Connor Brown also scored for the Maple Leafs, who lost for the fifth time in six games. Frederik Andersen made 27 saves.

The Blues, who won their third straight against Toronto, scored three times in the second period to erase a 1-0 deficit.

Tarasenko tied it at 2:33, chipping a Schwartz rebound into the net to score for the sixth straight game against Toronto. The goal ended the Blues' season-long scoring drought of 83:38.

Edmundson gave the Blues a 2-1 lead after a Schenn shot went off of Andersen's pad right onto his tape at 7:10.

Pietrangelo showed off his hands while making it 3-1 at 10:28, skating past the outstretched left pad of Andersen and tucking the puck into the net with a quick backhand-forehand combination.

Borgman put the Maple Leafs up midway through the first period. It was just the fifth first-period goal allowed by St. Louis in 15 games.

Story continues below advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

Paajarvi, Bozak and Sobotka scored in a 62-second span early in the third period. Paul Statsny's forecheck caused a turnover behind the Toronto net that directly led to Sobotka's tally.

Pietrangelo scored an unassisted power-play goal at 7:52 to make it 6-2.

NOTES: It was only the fourth time in the Maple Leafs' first 15 games that C Auston Matthews (10 goals, eight assists) failed to earn a point. ... Blues RW Chris Thorburn played for the first time in five games. . The Blues scratched D Nate Prosser and R Beau Bennett. . The Maple Leafs scratched C Dominic Moore, L Josh Leivo and D Roman Polak.

UP NEXT

Maple Leafs: Host Vegas on Monday.

Blues: Visit New Jersey on Tuesday.

Story continues below advertisement

21:56ET 04-11-17