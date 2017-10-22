Senators top Maple Leafs as Brassard, Stone notch a pair of goals each

Derick Brassard and Mark Stone each had two goals and an assist while Erik Karlsson had three assists as the Ottawa Senators beat the Toronto Maple Leafs 6-3 on Saturday.

Nate Thompson and Ryan Dzingel also scored for the Senators (4-1-3). Craig Anderson made his seventh start of the season and had 28 saves for the win.

James van Riemsdyk, Auston Matthews and William Nylander replied for the Leafs (6-2-0) while Frederik Andersen made 29 saves.

It took five tries but the Senators were able to collect their first win on home ice this season, although they did collect a point in three of the previous four losses. Included in that was a 5-4 overtime loss to the New Jersey Devils when they had a 4-2 lead after 40 minutes on Thursday.

The loss also became the first blemish on the road record of the Leafs as they had entered the game with three road wins in three attempts.

Trailing 3-0 entering the final period, the Leafs struck quickly with goals from van Riemsdyk and Matthews at six minutes and 8:34 respectively, but Stone gave the Senators a two-goal cushion just seven seconds after Matthews' goal for a 4-2 Senators lead.

(The Canadian Press)

22:08ET 21-10-17