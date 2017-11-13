Winnipeg Jets name security dog Lenny after superfan Len Kropioski

Winnipeg Jets fans have chosen "Lenny" as the name for the final member of the National Hockey League team's in-house security dog squad.

It's a tribute to superfan Len (Kroppy) Kropioski, who died in 2016 at the age of 98.

The NHL says on its website that Kropioski, a Second World War veteran, lived in Kenora, Ont., and made the 2 1/2-hour drive every home game to sit in the first row at MTS Centre.

Story continues below advertisement

The Jets security team already has two adult dogs, Belgian Malinoises Dante and Daisy, and a trio of eight-week-old black Labrador retriever puppies who are being trained to sniff out bombs.

Fans got to vote online for the name of one pup, and the choices were Benny, Ducky, Scout, or Lenny/Kroppy.

The names of the other two pups are Grace — a nod to Gord Downie and a Tragically Hip song — and Ryp, to honour NHL player Rick Rypien, who died in 2011 at age 27.

"This little guy possesses all the traits necessary for being a high-performing detector dog," said Dave Bessason, the dog team's trainer and handler.

"Like his brother and sister, he was hand-picked for his fearlessness, responsiveness, and investigative nature, as well as for being friendly and full of energy."

True North Sports and Entertainment says more than 14,000 people voted.