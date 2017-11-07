In photos: Former Blue Jays star pitcher Roy Halladay dies

Former Toronto Blue Jays pitcher Roy Halladay died Tuesday in an aircraft crash off the coast of Florida. He was 40 years old. Halladay's body was recovered near a "small, personal plane," according to the Pasco County Sheriff's Office. He was the sole victim. The plane went down in the Gulf of Mexico. It's not yet clear what caused the accident.

Open this photo in gallery: 1 of 12 Roy Halladay talks on the phone in Arvada, Colo., Thursday, June, 1, 1995, after being drafted by the Toronto Blue Jays in the amateur baseball draft. Halladay went in the first round and was the 17th pick. John Leyba/The Denver Post

Open this photo in gallery: 2 of 12 Toronto Blue Jays starting pitcher Roy Halladay throws during sixth inning AL action against the Baltimore Orioles in Toronto Sunday July 27, 2003. KEVIN FRAYER/CP

Open this photo in gallery: 3 of 12 Toronto Blue Jays pitcher David Wells, center, blows a bubble as he and fellow pitchers Graeme Lloyd (37), and Roy Halladay, right, stand for the playing of the Canadian National Anthem following introductions before their game against the Minnesota Twins, Tuesday night, April 6, 1999 in Minneapolis. AP

Open this photo in gallery: 4 of 12 Toronto Blue Jays pitcher Roy Halladay (L) takes a throw from catcher Gregg Zaun (bottom) after a wild pitch during the fifth inning of their MLB American League baseball game at the Metrodome in Minneapolis, June 25, 2007. ERIC MILLER/REUTERS

Open this photo in gallery: 5 of 12 Toronto Blue Jays pitcher Roy Halladay, right, shakes hands with Rogers Communications Inc. president and CEO Ted Rogers after a press conferrence in Toronto Thursday Jan. 22, 2004. Aaron Harris/CP

Open this photo in gallery: 6 of 12 Toronto Blue Jays starting pitcher Roy Halladay smiles before leaving the field after pitching for nine innings to defeat the Texas Rangers 6-1during AL action in Toronto Monday, April 30, 2007. Adrian Wyld/CP

Open this photo in gallery: 7 of 12 Toronto Blue Jays pitcher Roy Halladay does a hit back drill at spring training in Dunedin, Fla., on Friday Feb. 23, 2007. Frank Gunn/CP

Open this photo in gallery: 8 of 12 Toronto Blue Jays manager John Gibbons, left, congratulates starter Roy Halladay after pitching a complete game to defeat the Kansas City Royals 7-1 during their American League baseball game against the Kansas City Royals in Toronto on Friday May 23, 2008. J.P. Moczulski/The Canadian Press

Open this photo in gallery: 9 of 12 American League starting pitcher Roy Halladay, left, of the Toronto Blue Jays, and National League starting pitcher Tim Lincecum, of the San Francisco Giants, talk after a news conference announcing the starting lineups for the All-Star baseball game Monday, July 13, 2009, in St. Louis. Jeff Roberson/AP

Open this photo in gallery: 10 of 12 Toronto Blue Jays pitcher Roy Halladay walks from the bullpen prior to throwing a one-hit shutout to defeat the New York Yankees 6-0 during AL baseball action in Toronto on Friday, September 4, 2009. Darren Calabrese/THE CANADIAN PRESS

Open this photo in gallery: 11 of 12 Philadelphia Phillies starting pitcher Roy Halladay pitches against his old team the Toronto Blue Jays during first inning MLB Grapefruit League baseball action in Dunedin, Fla., on Monday, Feb. 28, 2011. Nathan Denette/THE CANADIAN PRESS