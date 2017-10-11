In Photos: Las Vegas Knights pre-game ceremony honours shooting victims and heroes

Globe and Mail Update October 11, 2017 Las Vegas Knights began their inaugural home opener hockey game against the Arizona Coyotes with a sombre and emotional ceremony that paid tribute to the victims and first responders. Open this photo in gallery: 1 of 10 Vegas Golden Knights defenseman Deryk Engelland honours first responders to the shooting in Las Vegas. John Locher/Associated Press Open this photo in gallery: 2 of 10 First responders are honoured prior to the Las Vegas Golden Knights' inaugural regular-season home opener. Bruce Bennett/Getty Images Open this photo in gallery: 3 of 10 The names of 58 people killed at the Route 91 Harvest country music festival are projected on the ice before the game. Ethan Miller/Getty Images Open this photo in gallery: 4 of 10 Advertising on the boards was replaced with a #VegasStrong message. Kirby Lee/USA Today Sports Story continues below advertisement Open this photo in gallery: 5 of 10 Fans arrive for the game. Bruce Bennett/Getty Images Open this photo in gallery: 6 of 10 Golden Knights goalie, Marc-Andre Fleury, autographs a homemade mask for Luc Roy of Nevada. Ethan Miller/Getty Images Open this photo in gallery: 7 of 10 Golden Knights general manager George McPhee (L) poses with Cirque de Soleil cast members as he arrives for the game. Ethan Miller/Getty Images Open this photo in gallery: 8 of 10 Blue Man Group members arrive at the Golden Knights' inaugural home opener. Ethan Miller/Getty Images Open this photo in gallery: 9 of 10 Golden Knights player, Cody Eakin, poses with a fan as he arrives. Ethan Miller/Getty Images Open this photo in gallery: 10 of 10 NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman (R) poses with a fan as he arrives for the game. Ethan Miller/Getty Images Report an error