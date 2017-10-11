 Skip to main content

In Photos: Las Vegas Knights pre-game ceremony honours shooting victims and heroes

Las Vegas Knights began their inaugural home opener hockey game against the Arizona Coyotes with a sombre and emotional ceremony that paid tribute to the victims and first responders.

Vegas Golden Knights defenseman Deryk Engelland honours first responders to the shooting in Las Vegas.

John Locher/Associated Press

First responders are honoured prior to the Las Vegas Golden Knights' inaugural regular-season home opener.

Bruce Bennett/Getty Images

The names of 58 people killed at the Route 91 Harvest country music festival are projected on the ice before the game.

Ethan Miller/Getty Images

Advertising on the boards was replaced with a #VegasStrong message.

Kirby Lee/USA Today Sports

Fans arrive for the game.

Bruce Bennett/Getty Images

Golden Knights goalie, Marc-Andre Fleury, autographs a homemade mask for Luc Roy of Nevada.

Ethan Miller/Getty Images

Golden Knights general manager George McPhee (L) poses with Cirque de Soleil cast members as he arrives for the game.

Ethan Miller/Getty Images

Blue Man Group members arrive at the Golden Knights' inaugural home opener.

Ethan Miller/Getty Images

Golden Knights player, Cody Eakin, poses with a fan as he arrives.

Ethan Miller/Getty Images

NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman (R) poses with a fan as he arrives for the game.

Ethan Miller/Getty Images

