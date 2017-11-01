In Photos: South Korea's sleepy skiing destination looks like a Winter Olympics host

The Olympic flame arrived in South Korea today to begin a 2,018 km, 100-day journey to the opening ceremony of the 2018 Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang. Here is what the venues look like today.

Open this photo in gallery: 1 of 12 An aerial photo shows the bobsleigh and luge venues of the Pyeongchang 2018 Winter Olympic games. Ed Jones/AFP/Getty Images

Open this photo in gallery: 2 of 12 An aerial photo shows the Gangneung Ice Arena venue. Ed Jones/AFP/Getty Images

Open this photo in gallery: 3 of 12 This photo shows the Gangneung Ice Hockey Centre. Chung Sung-Jun/Getty Images

Open this photo in gallery: 4 of 12 An aerial photo shows the ski jumping venue at the Alpensia resort in Pyeongchang. Ed Jones/AFP/Getty Images

Open this photo in gallery: 5 of 12 A general view of the Gangneung Oval speed skating venue. Ed Jones/AFP/Getty Images

Open this photo in gallery: 6 of 12 Work continues at the nordic skiing venue near the Alpensia resort in Pyeongchang. Ed Jones/AFP/Getty Images

Open this photo in gallery: 7 of 12 Phoenix Snow Park, the venue for Parallel Giant Slalom, Slopestyle, Moguls and Aerials, is seen in Pyeongchang. Kim Hong-Ji/Reuters

Open this photo in gallery: 8 of 12 The Pyeongchang Olympic Stadium is still under construction. Ahn Young-joon/Associated Press

Open this photo in gallery: 9 of 12 A general view of the Olympic Village - Athletes Village is shown in Gangneung. Chung Sung-Jun/Getty Images

Open this photo in gallery: 10 of 12 A general view is shown of the Olympic Village - Athletes Village interior in Gangneung. Chung Sung-Jun/Getty Images

Open this photo in gallery: 11 of 12 A general view of the Olympic Village - Athletes Village is shown in Gangneung. Chung Sung-Jun/Getty Images