In Photos: South Korea's sleepy skiing destination looks like a Winter Olympics host

The Olympic flame arrived in South Korea today to begin a 2,018 km, 100-day journey to the opening ceremony of the 2018 Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang. Here is what the venues look like today.

1 of 12

An aerial photo shows the bobsleigh and luge venues of the Pyeongchang 2018 Winter Olympic games.

Ed Jones/AFP/Getty Images

2 of 12

An aerial photo shows the Gangneung Ice Arena venue.

Ed Jones/AFP/Getty Images

3 of 12

This photo shows the Gangneung Ice Hockey Centre.

Chung Sung-Jun/Getty Images

4 of 12

An aerial photo shows the ski jumping venue at the Alpensia resort in Pyeongchang.

Ed Jones/AFP/Getty Images

5 of 12

A general view of the Gangneung Oval speed skating venue.

Ed Jones/AFP/Getty Images

6 of 12

Work continues at the nordic skiing venue near the Alpensia resort in Pyeongchang.

Ed Jones/AFP/Getty Images

7 of 12

Phoenix Snow Park, the venue for Parallel Giant Slalom, Slopestyle, Moguls and Aerials, is seen in Pyeongchang.

Kim Hong-Ji/Reuters

8 of 12

The Pyeongchang Olympic Stadium is still under construction.

Ahn Young-joon/Associated Press

9 of 12

A general view of the Olympic Village - Athletes Village is shown in Gangneung.

Chung Sung-Jun/Getty Images

10 of 12

A general view is shown of the Olympic Village - Athletes Village interior in Gangneung.

Chung Sung-Jun/Getty Images

11 of 12

A general view of the Olympic Village - Athletes Village is shown in Gangneung.

Chung Sung-Jun/Getty Images

12 of 12

Workers labour under a bridge showing a promotion for the 2018 PyeongChang Winter Olympics.

Kim Hong-Ji/Reuters

