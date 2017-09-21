 Skip to main content

The Globe and Mail

In photos: The Kings of Hockey Night in China

In photos: The Kings of Hockey Night in China

Globe and Mail Update

Thursday night, the Los Angeles Kings and Vancouver Canucks faced off in the city’s Mercedes-Benz Arena, marking the league’s first exhibition game in China.

1 of 8

The Los Angeles Kings and the Vancouver Canucks fight for the puck during the NHL China preseason hockey game at Mercedes-Benz Arena in Shanghai, China.

AP

2 of 8

Fans cheer as the Vancouver Canuck play against Los Angeles Kings during the 2017 NHL China Games in Shanghai.

CHANDAN KHANNA/AFP/Getty Images

3 of 8

The Los Angeles Kings and Vancouver Canucks face each other for the first-ever preseason games played in China in the 2017 NHL China Games.

CHANDAN KHANNA/AFP/Getty Images

4 of 8

Canucks's Reid Boucher (L) pushes an opponent from the Kings during the 2017 NHL China Games in Shanghai.

CHANDAN KHANNA/AFP/Getty Images

Story continues below advertisement

5 of 8

Daniel Sedin of the Vancouver Canucks, right, and Oscar Fantenberg of the Los Angeles Kings, fight for puck during the NHL China preseason hockey game at Mercedes-Benz Arena in Shanghai, China.

AP

7 of 8

Los Angeles Kings's Dustin Brown fights for the puck during the 2017 NHL China Games in Shanghai.

CHANDAN KHANNA/AFP/Getty Images

8 of 8

Los Angeles Kings' Oscar Fantenberg attacks the puck during the 2017 NHL China Games in Shanghai.

CHANDAN KHANNA/AFP/Getty Images

Report an error
Combined Shape Created with Sketch.

Combined Shape Created with Sketch.

Thank you!

You are now subscribed to the newsletter at

You can unsubscribe from this newsletter or Globe promotions at any time by clicking the link at the bottom of the newsletter, or by emailing us at privacy@globeandmail.com.