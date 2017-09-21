In photos: The Kings of Hockey Night in China

Globe and Mail Update September 21, 2017 Thursday night, the Los Angeles Kings and Vancouver Canucks faced off in the city’s Mercedes-Benz Arena, marking the league’s first exhibition game in China. Open this photo in gallery: 1 of 8 The Los Angeles Kings and the Vancouver Canucks fight for the puck during the NHL China preseason hockey game at Mercedes-Benz Arena in Shanghai, China. AP Open this photo in gallery: 2 of 8 Fans cheer as the Vancouver Canuck play against Los Angeles Kings during the 2017 NHL China Games in Shanghai. CHANDAN KHANNA/AFP/Getty Images Open this photo in gallery: 3 of 8 The Los Angeles Kings and Vancouver Canucks face each other for the first-ever preseason games played in China in the 2017 NHL China Games. CHANDAN KHANNA/AFP/Getty Images Open this photo in gallery: 4 of 8 Canucks's Reid Boucher (L) pushes an opponent from the Kings during the 2017 NHL China Games in Shanghai. CHANDAN KHANNA/AFP/Getty Images Story continues below advertisement Open this photo in gallery: 5 of 8 Daniel Sedin of the Vancouver Canucks, right, and Oscar Fantenberg of the Los Angeles Kings, fight for puck during the NHL China preseason hockey game at Mercedes-Benz Arena in Shanghai, China. AP Open this photo in gallery: Open this photo in gallery: 7 of 8 Los Angeles Kings's Dustin Brown fights for the puck during the 2017 NHL China Games in Shanghai. CHANDAN KHANNA/AFP/Getty Images Open this photo in gallery: 8 of 8 Los Angeles Kings' Oscar Fantenberg attacks the puck during the 2017 NHL China Games in Shanghai. CHANDAN KHANNA/AFP/Getty Images Report an error