Kelly: Requiem for middleweights – does anyone care about real boxing anymore?

When he was still 8 or 9 years old growing up in a desolate part of what had recently been the Soviet Union, Gennady Golovkin's older brothers blooded him in the fight game.

They'd find random boys, even men, and challenge them on Golovkin's behalf. Sometimes the grade-schooler would win these street brawls, but often not.

"My brothers, they were doing that from when I was in kindergarten," Golovkin told reporters this week. "Every day, different guys."

The two older brothers joined the army and both died young. Boxing got Golovkin out of Central Asia.

That feral upbringing has turned him into a familiar pugilistic type – the quiet assassin.

Although he looks nothing like him and will occasionally surprise you with a sense of humour, there is a hint of Ivan Drago in Golovkin's dead-eyed ring stare and all-nouns English. When at work, the 35-year-old has the emotionless expression you associate with truly dangerous people. The presentation is well earned – Golovkin has won 90 per cent of his fights by KO and has never been knocked down in nearly 400 fights as an amateur and professional.

In a perfect world, that would make Saul Alvarez, Golovkin's opponent in Saturday night's true fight of this century, the Rocky character.

Instead, Alvarez is Golovkin's doppelganger, through a glass brightly. If either man had been born on the other side of the world, they might have turned into each other.

A native of Guadalajara, Alvarez was raised in a famous boxing family. Each of his six older brothers was a fighter.

The expectation of greatness flowed down through the Alvarez household, the pressure growing on each successive brother to top the last. Alvarez felt it most keenly and quit school at 13 to work out full-time. He turned pro at age 15.

When you put it like that, it almost sounds normal. But imagine your pimply kid coming home after a day in Grade 10 and saying: "Phys-ed and the junior football team isn't doing it for me. I've decided to fight trained killers for money instead."

Now 27, Alvarez is a Mexican icon and a towering brand throughout the Spanish-speaking world. He used to be taunted because he is a redhead (hence his nom de guerre – Canelo – which means cinnamon), but it's turned out to be a multimillion-dollar cross-promotional gift. Set amid an array of featureless scrappers, Alvarez stands out.

Both these people have existed since childhood at the extreme edge of human experience. They were raised for war. It's already made them rich and, each in his own way, legendary. You may not know anything about boxing, but if you are at all interested, you will have heard their names.

You vaguely know that among a large cohort of menacing entertainers, they are the most menacing and the most entertaining. They're the best this sport can offer.

The question boxing must wonder is: "Is that enough?"

Saturday's fight has every advantage – two ruthless competitors at the peak of their powers; both of them terrifyingly hard hitters who can take as well as give. They are both multiple world champions who have but one pro loss between them (an ill-advised decision by Alvarez to fight Floyd Mayweather when he was still only 23 years old. If nothing else, it proved he's more purist than careerist.)

Golovkin has said of Saturday that, "It's a real Mexican fight," meaning there will be no attempt at Mayweather-esque tactical retreat. Although each man has been cultured by decades of study, they are likely to end up standing in the middle of the ring trying to chop each other in half.

It has the potential to be the Halley's Comet of boxing – a classic fight you saw coming a long way off. By any normal reckoning, this is an all-caps BIG DEAL.

Except that it isn't. We know whose fault that is. It's ours.

It is impossible for the casually interested public not to contrast this – a real boxing match featuring two honest-to-God boxers – against the Mayweather-Conor McGregor fight two weeks ago – a circus event featuring one boxer and a loudspeaker with fists.

It's the genuine article that's been overlooked.

Mayweather-McGregor had the advantage of featuring two polarizing personalities who knew their true role – as boors and salesmen.

The fight was not about fighting. It was about hating and loving. You could mix-and-match as you saw fit – love one, hate the other; love or hate both. McGregor in particular went to enormous lengths to paint himself as a braying fantasist just begging for a beating. People happily handed over a hundred bucks to see him get it.

The financial success of that card – an estimated $700-million (U.S.) in revenue – will make Saturday's seem like a bake sale by comparison.

Several structural problems are to blame.

Neither Golovkin nor Alvarez is a show-off. They've spent most of the run-in cautiously praising each other as peers. Worse, they keep talking up the fight, as if the fight is the thing that will separate the punters from their money.

Neither speaks English as a first language, which does tend to cut down on the ugly sermonizing in Vegas's Anglophone environment. I could curse you at length in Kazakh, but you just know the translator is never going to get the "Your mother is so fat …" jokes in the right order. So why bother?

Neither is obviously evil, nor particularly saintly. Neither seems to like talking about himself. They just want to box.

Alvarez and Golovkin are professional products of a Spartan life experience most of us could not imagine, never mind do. They're workers. No matter how rich or famous they get, there is something ineluctably blue-collar about the pair.

We have always admired athletes like that, but we've stopped caring about them.

It's no longer enough to be good, or even great, at something. You must stand out in some other way. You need to get featured on TMZ, date another famous person, pick a fight in public, have a viral moment in a parking lot.

Everyone wants to be famous now, so those who were already in the position to be so need to work harder at it. If you want to monetize your fame, it's a non-stop sales job of contrivance and calculated buffoonery.

Why did Mayweather film everything he did, every insane shopping trip, every million-dollar betting foray, every night at the strip club? Because he understood that that was what made people want to see him box.

All he had to do was create a character called "Money" and cynically map his career so that he would never lose.

Where in another generation Mayweather's convictions for domestic violence would have put people off, in this one they turned them on. He was the first boxer to fully grasp the potential of reality television, but did it without a broadcaster.

After years of this, Mayweather was a bad, complicated person people felt they knew, or at least wanted to understand. They needed to see how the story ends. That was the attraction (because it could not possibly have been the fighting style, easily the most tedious of any great.)

McGregor found the same recipe and managed to whip it up with much less sporting accomplishment. Though he was comprehensively beaten two weeks ago – usually the signal for fighters to retreat for a bit and feel some shame – he's been ubiquitous since. On yachts, in the news, at weddings, signing-appearance deals, the whole time talking like a winner.

McGregor is the apotheosis of our culture of visibility. It doesn't matter why you're visible, just be so and attention will follow. He's created a feedback loop of fame that will only end once he's been beaten a few more times.

In the meantime, it's fantastically lucrative if, one suspects, a little soul-destroying.

Alvarez and Golovkin are doing it the right way, whatever that means any more. They don't live on social media. They disappear between fights. They'll do promotion, but want to keep it serious.

Asked this week by ESPN what he had to do to find the casual fan Mayweather pulled in so easily, Alvarez said: "I don't know. I don't have the answer."

I do.

Punch someone in a lineup at Chipotle's. Date a string of models. Have a contrary opinion about Donald Trump and the wall. When in doubt, be awful.

If the goal here is to be as wealthy and famous as possible, that'll do the trick a lot quicker than being the best pound-for-pound fighter in the world, which either man might be.

But Alvarez won't do that, and neither will Golovkin. They are creatures of an environment that is fading away – one of toil for toil's sake. They will continue putting in the work and letting the rest take care of itself.

It won't make them as rich as they could be, but for the relative few who care, it makes them much easier to admire.