Maple Leafs make tough calls on personnel ahead of NHL's roster deadline

The Toronto Maple Leafs took one more step in their development this summer.

It isn't as flashy as making the playoffs and then giving the President's Trophy winner all it could handle last spring. But it is significant – the Maple Leafs actually have some tough decisions to make by 5 p.m. on Tuesday when the 23-man rosters must be submitted to the NHL.

This shows they have meaningful depth on the roster, enough that they can let some prospects develop at a more leisurely pace. So it was that Kasperi Kapanen, Travis Dermott, Nikita Soshnikov and Miro Aaltonen were all sent to the Leafs' Toronto Marlies farm team on Monday.

Kapanen was a playoff hero for the Leafs last spring, Soshnikov spent significant time with the team last season, and both Dermott and Aaltonen looked like they were ready to make the jump to the NHL. But all will spend some time working on some things in the American Hockey League. For now.

"There were good battles for jobs both on the back end and up front," Leaf head coach Mike Babcock said. "We're a long way from sorting it all out. But in saying all that, it gives us a place to start."

In other words, the roster submitted to the league by general manager Lou Lamoriello on Tuesday won't be written in stone. For the first time, Lamoriello and Babcock have legitimate options and they plan to use them.

For instance, Kapanen, Dermott, Soshnikov and Aaltonen do not have to clear waivers to be sent to the Marlies. Aaltonen, a 24-year-old rookie who played in the KHL last season, was pushing Dominic Moore and Eric Fehr hard for the fourth-line centre job. Some thought all things being equal, he should have won it.

But sending Moore or Fehr to the Marlies would mean putting them on waivers first. At this time of year, with most teams setting their roster by putting players on waivers, there is a chance another NHL team wouldn't claim Moore or Fehr if one of them was exposed. But both are valuable as depth players so the Leafs took the option available to them.

"Aaltonen had a real good camp. He was competitive," Babcock said. "We met with him [on Monday] to talk about that; a few things he needs to learn. We expect him to be back."

The problem with keeping a young, unproven player, Babcock said, is you often end up regretting it.

"What I've earned over time is at training camp you go, 'Isn't that kid great? Isn't that kid great?' And he's minus. Then, 'Isn't he great? Isn't he great?' And he's minus. Ten games in, he's minus-10 and you wonder why you have him there.

"Over time, hedge your bet. If the kid's ready, he's ready, and if it's close, why not tag a veteran and he can still develop. We expect Aaltonen to play in the National Hockey League. It just a question of when."

But only one of Fehr and Moore will play centre on the fourth line with wingers Matt Martin and Connor Brown. It looks like it will be Fehr in Wednesday's season opener in Winnipeg against the Jets, if only because he is from Winkler, Man., about 120 kilometres southwest of Winnipeg.

Babcock said the Leafs kept both Fehr and Moore "just because they know the league and they're reliable. If there's a move to make, we'll make it. They're both good veteran players, they know how to play. I don't know if we're going to platoon them. I don't know what we're going to do exactly. We're just going to watch."

There is some watching and waiting on defence, as well. When training camp started, it looked as though Dermott, 20, who played for the Marlies last season, would be given a long look on the big team. He had a good camp but the two Swedish rookies, Calle Rosen, 23, and Andreas Borgman, 23, were the pleasant surprises of the preseason.

Both Borgman and Rosen remain with the Leafs, who officially have 26 players still on the roster, three above the limit. But 2017 first-round draft pick Timothy Liljegren will either play in Sweden or with the Marlies this season and veteran defenceman Roman Polak appears destined to be a free-agent practice player.

It is possible that both Borgman, a hard-hitting defenceman who can skate, and Rosen, more of a finesse player, will be on the Leafs defence on opening night. But that means putting veteran Martin Marincin, eternally on the bubble, on waivers. However, there is also a chance Marincin could be traded by Tuesday afternoon, which would open a spot for both of the Swedes.

Forwards

Zach Hyman, Auston Matthews, William Nylander

Patrick Marleau, Nazem Kadri, Leo Komarov

James van Riemsdyk, Tyler Bozak, Mitch Marner

Matt Martin, Eric Fehr, Connor Brown

Defence

Morgan Rielly, Ron Hainsey

Jake Gardiner, Nikita Zaitsev

Andreas Borgman, Connor Carrick

Goaltender

Frederik Andersen

Curtis McElhinney

Spares