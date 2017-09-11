Brad Gushue downs Steffen Walstad to claim Tour Challenge curling title

Brier champion Brad Gushue downed Steffen Walstad of Norway 9-1 on Sunday to win the Grand Slam of Curling's Tour Challenge.

Gushue, of St. John's, N.L., started hot with a deuce in the first end and three points in the second en route to a 5-0 lead.

Gushue, who went undefeated at the first Grand Slam tournament of the season, added back-to-back deuces in the fifth and sixth ends, prompting handshakes from both sides to end the match.

Story continues below advertisement

Walstad scored his lone point in the third.

Gushue defeated Brad Jacobs in Saturday's semifinal while Walstad earned his spot in the final with a victory over Sweden's Niklas Edin.