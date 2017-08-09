Canada opens Women’s Rugby World Cup with 98-0 rout of Hong Kong

Canada is off to an impressive start at the 2017 Women's Rugby World Cup after posting a 98-0 rout of Hong Kong on Wednesday behind a huge game from Magali Harvey.

Canada, ranked third in the world, scored its first try at the four-minute mark of the match and didn't let up until the final whistle.

Harvey, a star of Canada's team that made it to the final of the 2014 World Cup, led the Canadians with five tries and eight conversions and was named player of the match.

Captain Kelly Russell had three tries for Canada, while A.J. Burk, Elissa Alarie and substitute Amanda Thornborough each added a pair.

Brittany Waters and Alex Tessier also scored tries, while Brianna Miller added a conversion.

Hong Kong, ranked 23rd in the world, is making its World Cup debut.

Canada next faces Wales on Sunday.

Elsewhere Wednesday, defending champion England downed Spain 56-5; New Zealand downed Wales 44-12; and the United States beat Italy 24-12.

Host Ireland faced Australia and France took on Japan later Wednesday.