Canadian chess player says he pulled out of World Cup over complaint about his shorts

MONTREAL
The Canadian Press

Canada's chess federation says it has a huge beef with the treatment of one of its players at a signature event just minutes before he was to play one of the biggest matches of his career.

Canadian chess grandmaster Anton Kovalyov said in a Facebook post he pulled out of the World Cup in Georgia over how he was treated by an organizer, claiming he was called a Gypsy.

Kovalyov says an organizer complained to him about his shorts just minutes before an all-important third-round match over the weekend.

The 25-year-old had worn the shorts in previous rounds without incident.

Kovalyov walked out of the tournament after what he described as bullying and said he was forfeiting his prize money in the process.

The Chess Federation of Canada says it has protested Kovalyov's treatment to FIDE — the World Chess Organization — as well as to the organizers. The federation's Hal Bond says Kovalyov was clearly wronged and the game's governing body in Canada wants an apology on his behalf.

