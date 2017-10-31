Conor McGregor apologizes for homophobic slur caught on video

UFC lightweight champion Conor McGregor has apologized after being captured on video using a homophobic slur at a recent event after his friend lost a bout.
McGregor, who lost a multi-million dollar boxing bout against Floyd Mayweather last month after switching fighting codes, was filmed using the slur after his sparring partner Artem Lobov lost a unanimous decision to Andre Fili in Poland on Oct. 21.
"I'm human, I slip up, I say stupid things every damn day. All I can (do) is hold my hand up and apologize if anyone was offended," McGregor, 29, told Reuters in an interview in his hometown of Dublin.
"The word used to describe that opponent (Fili) was incorrect and very offensive and I can apologize for that."
