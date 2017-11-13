French downhill skier David Poisson dead after training crash in Canada

The French skiing federation says downhiller David Poisson has died following a training crash in Canada.
The 35-year-old Poisson, who won a bronze medal in the downhill at the 2013 world championships, died on Friday. He was training in the Canadian resort of Nakiska, preparing for World Cup races in North America.
The French federation did not elaborate.
