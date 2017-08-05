Justin Gatlin wins as Usain Bolt third in final world championships 100m

Usain Bolt had his farewell party spoiled when Justin Gatlin beat him in the 100 metres at the world championships.
In a tight finish, Bolt was punished for his slow start and Gatlin held him off at the line in 9.92 seconds. American sprinter Christian Coleman took silver in 9.94 seconds and Bolt took bronze in 9.95.
Because of his doping past, Gatlin was booed in London even after the race.
Canada's Andre De Grasse did not compete in the race. He had to pull out before the meet started with a hamstring injury.
