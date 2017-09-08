 Skip to main content

Rider dies at Woodbine Racetrack after two horses collide

TORONTO
The Canadian Press

One person has died after a collision between horses at Toronto's Woodbine Race Track.

Toronto police Const. Craig Brister says they were called around 7:00 a.m. Friday after two horses collided with each other.

He says the rider of one of the horses fell and was injured.

Brister says the rider was rushed to hospital, but later died.

Police did not immediately release information about the rider's identity or job at the race track.

Brister says the horses were not injured.

