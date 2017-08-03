Rugby Canada fires men's head coach Mark Anscombe after World Cup qualifying loss

Rugby Canada has fired Canadian men's coach Mark Anscombe.
The move comes after Canada stumbled in the first step of World Cup qualifying, losing 80-44 to the U.S. in a two-game aggregate series. Canada has another chance to qualify, via a playoff with Uruguay early next year.
The loss to the U.S. prompted a review of the men's program.
In letting Anscombe go, Rugby Canada said it must "continue to drive a culture of excellence, commitment and discipline."
Anscombe was named coach in March 2016, succeeding Kieran Crowley.
The Globe invites you to share your views. Please stay on topic and be respectful to everyone. For more information on our commenting policies and how our community-based moderation works, please read our Community Guidelines and our Terms and Conditions.
We’ve made some technical updates to our commenting software. If you are experiencing any issues posting comments, simply log out and log back in.
Discussion loading… ✨