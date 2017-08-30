Toronto Wolfpack prosper in debut season despite blows to small roster

While the Toronto Wolfpack remain on track for promotion, there have been more than a few bumps along the way for the fledgling rugby league team.

In addition to the normal run-of-the-mill injuries, coach Paul Rowley has seen one player battle cancer and another deal with a broken neck. Not to mention losing a player to the world of pro wrestling.

"It's been the most obscure year in terms of injuries and reasons for (player) loss that I could ever imagine," said Rowley, shaking his head. "And it's made life very very difficult. But in difficult circumstances, it's more rewarding so we're working extra hard to achieve our goals."

Toronto (17-1-1) sits atop the third-tier Kingstone Press League 1 standings with a two-point lead over the Barrow Raiders (16-2-1) with three games remaining in the Super 8s playoff round. Whitehaven (15-3-1) stands third.

The league champion wins automatic promotion to the second-tier Championship with the second– through fifth-place teams facing off for the remaining promotion spot.

Toronto wraps up its schedule with home games against Whitehaven, Barrow and fifth-place Doncaster (10-7-2). Two wins should guarantee first place and automatic promotion.

While the Wolfpack have had the advantage of being a fully professional side, Rowley has had to deal with a small roster of some 22 players due to a tight budget this season. The Wolfpack dress 17 – 13 starters plus a four-man bench – for each game.

"Having a small squad but a good team has been very very challenging this year," said Rowley.

"We're a good team but we're not a good squad," he added.

The small roster has meant Rowley has had to deploy players in different positions when injuries demanded. It has also denied Rowley the luxury of competition for places in some instances.

Rowley estimates he will need eight or nine more players next season in the Championship. The Wolfpack have already started adding to the squad, announcing Wednesday that Widnes back Tom Armstrong will join next season.

The 27-year-old Armstrong, who has a master's degree in petroleum engineering, is a centre who can all play wing and fullback.

Toronto has also had to learn how to deal with transatlantic travel, with visiting teams agreeing with the Wolfpack assessment that the trip back to England is the most debilitating journey.

Asked how Toronto can ease the travel burden next season, Rowley replied: "A bigger squad."

More bodies would allow him to send a group of fresh players ahead of time to England for future games.

Rowley will be without Ryan Brierley (hand), Ryan Bailey (knee) and Steve Crossley (shoulder) for Saturday's visit by Whitehaven.

The number of walking wounded has been much higher at other times, with Rowley losing players for a variety of unexpected reasons.

Luke Menzies left after the Wolfpack's opening friendly against Hull FC in January when the former Salford prop got a tryout offer from the WWE.

"How do you stand in a guy's way when you're paying him the equivalent of $20,000 a year to play the toughest sport in the world and he gets a gig in WWE?" asked Rowley.

James Laithwaite broke a bone in his neck when he was hit by a teammate making a tackle in a Challenge Cup loss to Salford in April. Fellow forward Jack Bussey underwent surgery in May for thyroid cancer.

Laithwaite and Bussey are both back in action, punishing opponents on the rugby field. Menzies is also bouncing bodies, but in a wrestling ring.