NFL players kneel or lock arms in unity during national anthem

Most NFL players locked arms in unity before their Sunday games after comments from President Trump criticizing players who protest during the national anthem. Many did kneel.

Open this photo in gallery: 1 of 15 Baltimore Ravens receiver Mike Wallace, left, former player Ray Lewis and linebacker C.J. Mosley lock arms and kneel during the U.S. anthem before an NFL game against Jacksonville at Wembley Stadium in London. Matt Dunham/Associated Press

Open this photo in gallery: 2 of 15 Indianapolis Colts players kneel during the playing of the National Anthem before the game against the Cleveland Browns. Brian Spurlock/USA Today Sports

Open this photo in gallery: 3 of 15 Mike Pennel #98 of the New York Jets stands with his teammates during the National Anthem before their match against Miami Dolphins. Al Bello/Getty Images

Open this photo in gallery: 4 of 15 Philadelphia Eagles players and owner, Jeffrey Lurie, stand for the national anthem before an NFL football game against the New York Giants. Matt Rourke/AP

Story continues below advertisement

Open this photo in gallery: 5 of 15 Atlanta Falcons owner Arthur Blank joins arms with his players during the playing of the national anthem prior to the game against the Detroit Lions. Leon Halip

Open this photo in gallery: 6 of 15 Virgil Green of the Denver Broncos raises his fist during the American National Anthem before the game against the Buffalo Bills. Brett Carlsen/Getty Images

Open this photo in gallery: 7 of 15 Buffalo Bills players kneel during the American national anthem. Brett Carlsen/Getty Images

Open this photo in gallery: 8 of 15 Christopher Johnson, CEO of the New York Jets, stands with players during the national anthem. Al Bello/Getty Images

Open this photo in gallery: 9 of 15 The Chicago Bears lock arms for the national anthem prior to the game against the Pittsburgh Steelers. Jonathan Daniel

Open this photo in gallery: 10 of 15 Detroit Lions players kneel during the national anthem. Duane Burleson/AP

Open this photo in gallery: 11 of 15 Baltimore Ravens head coach John Harbaugh, center left, links arms with his daughter Alison and wide receiver Jeremy Maclin (18) during the national anthem. Matt Dunham/AP

Open this photo in gallery: 12 of 15 The Cleveland Browns team stand and kneel during the national anthem. Thomas J. Russo/USA Today Sports

Open this photo in gallery: 13 of 15 Members of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers link arms during the national anthem. Brace Hemmelgarn/USA Today Sports

Open this photo in gallery: 14 of 15 Minnesota Vikings defensive back Harrison Smith (22) locks arms with general manager Rick Spielman (left) and owners. Mark Wilf (middle) and Ziggy Wilf (right) before the game. Brad Rempel/USA Today Sports