NFL players kneel or lock arms in unity during national anthem

Most NFL players locked arms in unity before their Sunday games after comments from President Trump criticizing players who protest during the national anthem. Many did kneel.

1 of 15

Baltimore Ravens receiver Mike Wallace, left, former player Ray Lewis and linebacker C.J. Mosley lock arms and kneel during the U.S. anthem before an NFL game against Jacksonville at Wembley Stadium in London.

Matt Dunham/Associated Press

2 of 15

Indianapolis Colts players kneel during the playing of the National Anthem before the game against the Cleveland Browns.

Brian Spurlock/USA Today Sports

3 of 15

Mike Pennel #98 of the New York Jets stands with his teammates during the National Anthem before their match against Miami Dolphins.

Al Bello/Getty Images

4 of 15

Philadelphia Eagles players and owner, Jeffrey Lurie, stand for the national anthem before an NFL football game against the New York Giants.

Matt Rourke/AP

5 of 15

Atlanta Falcons owner Arthur Blank joins arms with his players during the playing of the national anthem prior to the game against the Detroit Lions.

Leon Halip

6 of 15

Virgil Green of the Denver Broncos raises his fist during the American National Anthem before the game against the Buffalo Bills.

Brett Carlsen/Getty Images

7 of 15

Buffalo Bills players kneel during the American national anthem.

Brett Carlsen/Getty Images

8 of 15

Christopher Johnson, CEO of the New York Jets, stands with players during the national anthem.

Al Bello/Getty Images

9 of 15

The Chicago Bears lock arms for the national anthem prior to the game against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Jonathan Daniel

10 of 15

Detroit Lions players kneel during the national anthem.

Duane Burleson/AP

11 of 15

Baltimore Ravens head coach John Harbaugh, center left, links arms with his daughter Alison and wide receiver Jeremy Maclin (18) during the national anthem.

Matt Dunham/AP

12 of 15

The Cleveland Browns team stand and kneel during the national anthem.

Thomas J. Russo/USA Today Sports

13 of 15

Members of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers link arms during the national anthem.

Brace Hemmelgarn/USA Today Sports

14 of 15

Minnesota Vikings defensive back Harrison Smith (22) locks arms with general manager Rick Spielman (left) and owners. Mark Wilf (middle) and Ziggy Wilf (right) before the game.

Brad Rempel/USA Today Sports

15 of 15

The Houston Texans stand for the national anthem before the start of the game against the New England Patriots.

David Butler II/USA Today Sports

